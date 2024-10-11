A popular e-commerce site has announced a nine-day-long "reset and recharge" break for its employees, leaving netizens thrilled.

Meesho, a popular online shopping platform, has announced a nine-day long 'reset and recharge' break for its employees after its mega Navratri sale.

In a LinkedIn post, the company shared that its employees will be receiving nine days of paid leaves after its "mega blockbuster sale", starting October 26 to November 3.

“No laptops, Slack messages, emails, meetings, or stand-up calls, nothing work-related for 9 days!” the company announced on its official LinkedIn handle, adding that this is their “4th consecutive company-wide, reset and recharge, break.”

The company further shared that the break is "to recharge our minds and bodies for a fresh and energized start to the year ahead".

“After the efforts put into this year and our successful Mega Blockbuster Sale, it's time to fully unplug and focus on ourselves. This break is for us to recharge our minds and bodies for a fresh and energized start to the year ahead!” the post further read.

Here's how netizens reacted

Amid the rising discourse on work-life balance and toxic work environments, the annoncement made by Meesho has left netizens impresses.

"Dear Meesho Team, I would like to take a moment to appreciate the decision of giving a 9 days break to all the employees", a user commented. Another user also heaped praise on the company, stating, "I can't even imagine this in the current hustle-type work Culture across all Industries. Incredible, Meesho. You guys have set an example.”

"Meesho setting examples in this culture; it’s not all about money and setting breaking benchmarks. Sometimes it’s all about care and love for employees and families", a third commented.