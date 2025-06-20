According to Pichai, although a decision may "seem very difficult" at the time, it's often only later that you realise it wasn't "that important."

Leading one of the world's biggest tech companies isn't easy. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, believes that big growth comes from pushing yourself out of your comfort zone. Over the years, he's learned to keep his composure, and it's all down to a simple two-step mantra that helps him stay grounded and lead with clarity.

Speaking at Stanford Business School in 2022, Pichai explained how this mindset has shaped his approach to leadership.

"One thing is that making this decision is the most important thing you can do. You're breaking a bond, and it propels the organisation forward," he said.

"The other thing is that over time, you realise that most of these decisions are insignificant," he added.

"There are very few consequential decisions, and decision-making is a big part of leadership," he said.

Pichai credits his hands-on mindset to his mentor Bill Campbell, the former CEO of Intuit, whom he met frequently while studying at Stanford.

"Every week [Campbell] met with me, he would ask me, 'What relationships did you break this week?'' Pichai recalled. This taught him the confidence to make tough decisions, especially when the team is stuck and needs direction. "That's always stuck with me," he said.

Pichai joined Google in 2004 as a product manager and rose steadily. He became CEO in 2015 and has since led the company through several turning points.

"The higher up you are in an organisation, the less easy decisions come your way," Pichai said. Still, this mantra helps him stay grounded. "It's just another normal day at the office, and so you just keep going through it," he said.

