James Harrison, nicknamed "The Man With the Golden Arm", has passed away at 88.

James Harrison’s humanitarian work

He donated his rare plasma over 1,100 times for a period of sixty years, saving an estimated 2.4 million babies worldwide. Harrison's blood contained the rare Anti-D antibody, used in medicines administered to pregnant mothers to prevent their blood from attacking their unborn babies.

Harrison began donating in 1954 after receiving a lifesaving transfusion and continued donating every two weeks for 64 years until he was 81. Hailing from New South Wales, James Harrison is among the very few people in Australia to have as much Anti-D needed for donation which have played a significant role to cure Rhesus disease, also known as RhD.

What is Rhesus disease?

RhD occurs when a mother's immune system mistakenly attacks her unborn baby's blood, producing antibodies that can cause severe brain damage, heart failure, or even death.

Before the development of Anti-D in the 1960s, nearly half of babies diagnosed with RhD did not survive. As synthetic production of the antibody is still not possible, donors like Harrison remain the sole source of Anti-D, playing a crucial role in preventing this life-threatening condition.

Driven by a sense of moral duty, Harrison became a local and national hero. His honors include the Medal of the Order of Australia (1999) and the Guinness World Record for most blood plasma donations (2005-2022). Harrison passed away peacefully on February 17 at a nursing home on the NSW Central Coast.