This man went from earning Rs 5,000 a month to Rs 46 lakh a year without changing jobs, here's how

A post on Reddit by a Bengaluru-based web developer has caught the attention of thousands with his honest and moving story of his journey from rural poverty to a high-paying job in the tech world. The anonymous 35-year-old explained how he went from earning just Rs 5,000 a month to Rs 46 lakh a year, without switching companies.

Born in a family of farm labourers, his parents moved to Bengaluru in search of better opportunities, after which his grandmother raised him and his elder brother in the village. His mother worked tirelessly—cleaning houses during the day and working in a garment factory at night. “Her hands were always busy, but her heart was even fuller, with love, courage and the will to change our future,” he wrote, calling her his “real hero”.

Despite all the hardships, he continued his education with the support of his brother, who later joined the Power Grid Corporation of India. Studied at a polytechnic college that offered free meals and hostel facilities, and eventually earned a B.Tech degree in computer science.

His tech career began with a meagre salary of Rs 5,000 per month. Over the next decade, he worked hard and became an engineering manager at the same company he started with. "Some people say Rs 46 lakh per annum is normal, but for me, it's a great achievement for my family," he said.

He also spoke of achievements that once seemed out of reach - international travel, owning land, building a house and buying a car.

The post struck a chord on Reddit and quickly went viral. Praises for his perseverance and humility poured in. "Hard work and concentration pay off handsomely!" wrote one user, "Your gratitude towards your family is palpable. Hats off to you and your family pillars," another wrote.

One comment summed up the impact succinctly: “You don’t know, but your story sounds like a great inspiration to me… and will remind me whenever I step back.”

