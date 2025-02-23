Mumbai's Deepak Gupta, now an established fashion model, was once told that he would never make it! Guess what? He proved them wrong by not only shining on the Louis Vuitton runway, but also emerging as a prominent model face for several other major fashion brands.

In a post on Instagram, Gupta shared his transformation video, highlighting his journey from rejection to success in fashion. Interestingly, his inspiring story has grabbed many eyeballs, including those of Bollywood actor Hritik Roshan, aka Greek God.

"You can never be a model", the text on the video read, featuring his throwback picture. Next, he shared snippets from his transformation journey, adding, "Why not?"

Watch

"Because why not", the caption read.

Moreover, Bollywood actors Hritik Roshan and Nargis Fakhri reacted to the clip, dropping praiseful emojis in the comment section.

Apart from Louis Vuitton, Deepak Gupta has also walked the ramp for major fashion brands including Armani and Burberry.