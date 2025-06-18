He established India’s first aircraft manufacturing company in 1940, and the Indian government acquired a majority stake later in 1945.

India saw several leaders who contributed to the development of society before independence. With few resources, they managed to establish companies, which are running even today. One such person was Seth Walchand Hirachand, an Indian genius, who gave India its first aircraft factory, car factory and shipyard. Hirachand was a patriot who pioneered the industrial revolution in pre-independent India. He was the founder of the Walchand Group. He is called the 'Father of transportation in India'.

Who was Seth Walchand Hirachand?

Hirachand was born in 1882 in Sholapur, Maharashtra, in a well-known family. Hirachand was initially engaged in cotton trading and money lending. After spending a few years in his father's family business, he quit to become a railway contractor for construction-related work in partnership with a former railway clerk. He also played a major role in establishing several other industrial projects, such as sugar and textile factories, power plants, and chemical plants.

Education

He matriculated in 1899 from Solapur Government High School. He later earned a BA degree from the University of Mumbai. After his graduation, he joined his family business. He became one of the most influential and successful industrialists of his time.

Founded Hindustan Aircraft Limited (HAL)

He founded “Hindustan Aircraft Limited” which manufactured planes like Harlow Trainer, Glider, Hawk-P36, Horlow-PC5 etc. Later it was nationalised by Indian government.

Maritime Shipping: Founded Scindia Steam Navigation Company

On 5th April 1919, the ship 'SS Loyalty' sailed on its maiden voyage, a crucial step when sea routes were controlled by the British. 5th April is now celebrated as National Maritime Day in India.

Pioneer in Ship building Industry: Founded Hindustan Shipyard, Vizag

Seth Walchand recognised the need for the country’s infrastructure for shipbuilding and established a shipyard in Vishakhapatnam in 1948. The company’s 1st ship “Jal-Usha” was commissioned by India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Later on, the shipyard too was nationalised by Indian government.

His last days

By 1947, the Walchand group of companies was one of the 10 largest business houses in the country. He suffered a stroke in 1949. He retired from business in 1950 and was looked after by his wife, Kasturbai, in his last years. He died on 8 April 1953 at Siddhpur, Gujarat.