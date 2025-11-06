FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Viral

VIRAL

This man turns to media to find ex-girlfriend, repay Rs 1,23,984 she lent him 20 years ago for...

Li said he wanted help finding his first love, a woman surnamed Ma, who had supported him through a difficult time in his life.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 10:52 PM IST

This man turns to media to find ex-girlfriend, repay Rs 1,23,984 she lent him 20 years ago for...
A married man in China has attracted attention on mainland social media after he went on a search for his ex-girlfriend to repay money he lent her two decades ago.

According to a report in the South China Morning Post, the man, surnamed Li, lives in Huaibei, East China's Anhui Province.

In late October, Li contacted Xiaoli Helps You, a popular program broadcast on Henan Provincial TV known for helping ordinary people solve personal problems.

Li said he wanted help finding his first love, a woman surnamed Ma, who had supported him through a difficult time in his life.

Two decades of regret:

Li and Ma met in 1991 while working at the same company. Li was 23, and Ma was 25, divorced, and raising a child.

After Li's father was diagnosed with cancer, the two dated for eight years and then separated. In accordance with his father's wishes, Li returned to his hometown to marry and care for the family.

In 2001, when Li was struggling to start his business, Ma unhesitatingly lent him 10,000 yuan (about US$1,400). "People didn't earn much at that time," Li said. "It was a huge amount of money."

Shortly afterwards, Li lost his phone, and Ma's contact details were also lost.

Wife supported the emotional search:

Li had been remorseful for years and wanted to return the money. He emotionally said on the show, "I just want to return the money to him and find out how he's doing." His wife supported his decision, saying, "I'm not jealous. If he finds her, just return the money."

Li believes Ma once lived in Donghongren town in Henan province, now a redeveloped area with high-rise buildings. Despite the efforts of local authorities, no trace of Ma or her family has been found, leaving Li frustrated.

Also read: ‘They literally...’ : Brazilian photographer deletes Instagram account after Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vote chori’ allegations; know why

 

