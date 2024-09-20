This man starts wedding sabotage business, claims he's fully booked till December, charges Rs...

Remember the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Ranbir Kapoor's character ran a business for people unhappy in their relationships? Well, we have a surprise for you because we’ve found the real-life Rohan! Meet Ernesto from Spain, who has turned wedding sabotage into a full-fledged business, charging about Rs 46,645 (500 Euros) to crash weddings.

Ernesto’s job is to help people who are unsure about getting married. In a video he shared online, he explains, “If you have doubts about your marriage or don’t know how to say no, I will cancel the wedding for you.” He prepares by learning all the details of the wedding and shows up at the venue ready to act.

During the ceremony, Ernesto pretends to be in a relationship with either the bride or groom and encourages them to run away with him. His convincing acting often leads to successful cancellations, making him a popular choice for those wanting to avoid marriage.

Ernesto also has a surprising side to his business. He charges extra if he gets slapped, punched, or kicked during his sabotage attempts. “Each slap is worth 50 Euros,” he says, noting that getting hit means he earns more money. “I try to run, but I know that every time I get hit, I get paid more.”

With his schedule fully booked until December, Ernesto’s unusual career is thriving. Whether you find it strange or fascinating, he has certainly made a name for himself in the world of odd jobs.