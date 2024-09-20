This man starts wedding sabotage business, claims he's fully booked till December, charges Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This billionaire, once world’s richest man, witnesses drop in wealth due to...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

This billionaire, once world’s richest man, witnesses drop in wealth due to...; not Mukesh Ambani, Adani

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

Ranbir Kapoor's sister, Riddhima's 'maybe it's a house help' remark leaves netizens furious: 'Uneducated rich brats'

Meet superstar, Sridevi's rival, earned Rs 10 for debut, then became highest-paid actress, married father of 2, now...

Meet superstar, Sridevi's rival, earned Rs 10 for debut, then became highest-paid actress, married father of 2, now...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

HomeViral

Viral

This man starts wedding sabotage business, claims he's fully booked till December, charges Rs...

Ernesto’s job is to help people who are unsure about getting married.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 07:52 PM IST

This man starts wedding sabotage business, claims he's fully booked till December, charges Rs...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Remember the movie Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, where Ranbir Kapoor's character ran a business for people unhappy in their relationships? Well, we have a surprise for you because we’ve found the real-life Rohan! Meet Ernesto from Spain, who has turned wedding sabotage into a full-fledged business, charging about Rs 46,645 (500 Euros) to crash weddings.

Ernesto’s job is to help people who are unsure about getting married. In a video he shared online, he explains, “If you have doubts about your marriage or don’t know how to say no, I will cancel the wedding for you.” He prepares by learning all the details of the wedding and shows up at the venue ready to act.

During the ceremony, Ernesto pretends to be in a relationship with either the bride or groom and encourages them to run away with him. His convincing acting often leads to successful cancellations, making him a popular choice for those wanting to avoid marriage.

Ernesto also has a surprising side to his business. He charges extra if he gets slapped, punched, or kicked during his sabotage attempts. “Each slap is worth 50 Euros,” he says, noting that getting hit means he earns more money. “I try to run, but I know that every time I get hit, I get paid more.”

With his schedule fully booked until December, Ernesto’s unusual career is thriving. Whether you find it strange or fascinating, he has certainly made a name for himself in the world of odd jobs.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ENG vs AUS: Travis Head breaks Rohit Sharma's 6-year-old ODI record

ENG vs AUS: Travis Head breaks Rohit Sharma's 6-year-old ODI record

After resignation from Delhi CM's post, Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence within…

After resignation from Delhi CM's post, Arvind Kejriwal to vacate official residence within…

PM-KISAN 18th Installment likely to be released soon, eligible farmers must ensure these 5 things...

PM-KISAN 18th Installment likely to be released soon, eligible farmers must ensure these 5 things...

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

Meet man, who left NDA due to depression, then cracked UPSC exam to become IAS officer, his AIR was...

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

Suriya, Bobby Deol-starrer Kanguva gets new release date, averts clash with Rajinikanth's Vettaiyan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Luxurious homes to swanky cars: Most expensive things owned by Virat Kohli

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Akshay Kumar's biggest flop film was remake of a Malayalam blockbuster, still broke Guinness World Record set by...

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement