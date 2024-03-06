Twitter
This man, seth of Delhi, was killed brutally by British, hanged due to…

We have heard many historical stories, but many people may be unfamiliar with Seth Ramjidas Gurwala's story.

Latest News

Ritik Raj

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 06:58 AM IST | Edited by : Ritik Raj

Many historical stories have been told, but Seth Ramjidas Gurwala's story may be unfamiliar to many. Seth Ramjidas Gurwala, a millionaire and banker from Delhi, was a revolutionary and philanthropist who was willing to sacrifice his millions to liberate the country. He was born in an Agarwal family in Delhi, but his family was originally from Nagaur, Rajasthan. Ramjidas was a close friend of the last Mughal emperor, Bahadur Shah Zafar, and played a significant role in raising the flag of revolution in Delhi after the revolution in Meerut. Unfortunately, he was deceitfully caught by the British and was killed in a cruel manner. The way he was killed was an example of extreme cruelty.

During the Indian rebellion of 1857, Ramjidas, a wealthy businessman, handed over his property worth crores to the Mughal Emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar to support the cause of the revolution. He also organized food, grain, and fodder for the soldiers and created a powerful army and intelligence organization.

However, his revolutionary activities drew the attention of the British government, who started recapturing Delhi. Ramjidas was caught, tortured, and killed brutally as an example of cruelty to others who dared to revolt against the British. First, hunting dogs were unleashed upon him. After that, he was hanged in the same injured state in front of the Chandni Chowk Police Station. Despite being one of the wealthiest people of his time, Ramjidas is remembered as a patriot who sacrificed everything for the freedom struggle. Renowned historian Tarachand has written about his incomparable wealth, but it is his sacrifice that has earned him a place in the history of India.

