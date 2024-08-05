Twitter
Viral

This man set Guinness world record at age 100 after working longest in same company for…

Walter Orthmann was a Brazilian centenarian who set the Guinness World Record for having the longest career at a single company.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Aug 05, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

This man set Guinness world record at age 100 after working longest in same company for…
In today's fast-paced world, job-hopping has become a common phenomenon among professionals as many of them are switching jobs frequently for better salary hikes and career opportunities. But what if we tell you about a person who had worked in the same company not only for years but decades-long? 

Walter Orthmann was a Brazilian centenarian who set the Guinness World Record for having the longest career at a single company. According to Guinness World Records, Walter has been working at the same company for 84 years and 9 days, as verified on 6 January 2022. 

Born in 1922, Walter was just 15 years old when he started working as a shipping assistant at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil called Industrias Renaux S.A. (now known as ReneauxView). His first day at work was marked on 17 January 1938.

Whether it’s raining or intense heat, Walter's sheer determination pushed him to walk barefoot to school to study and then practice at home.  As a student, he was known for his exceptional academic performance. His extraordinary memory and meticulous attention to detail were truly noteworthy.

However, due to financial hardships at home, he had to work to support his family. He went with his mother to the local textile factory to find a job, and because of his outstanding proficiency in German, he was hired. Since then, he's been a consistent part of the workforce at ReneauxView.

Walter began his journey as a shipping assistant, and in no time, he stood out with extraordinary skills and a remarkable zeal for learning. Always delivering more than was expected, his irrefutable competence led to him climbing the ladder of success quickly. 

He was later promoted to a position in sales. Then, he held the position of a successful Sales Manager. 

In this 84-year work span, he has seen many things change and transform in the company, the country, and indeed, the world. With years passing, the 'world’s most loyal employee' understood that the importance of remaining current and swiftly adapting to shifting landscapes - holds the key to business success.

On 19 April 2022, Walter celebrated his 100th birthday.  He celebrated his centenary in the company with his coworkers, friends, and family.

Interestingly, Walter broke his own record set in 2019 with 81 years and 85 days. 

Recently, Walter who was also recognised as the 'oldest employee in the world' passed away in Brazil at the age of 102.

