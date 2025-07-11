This man retired at 45, built a fortune of Rs 4.7 crore without side hustles, fancy job

The redditor claims that his kids have no idea about his net worth, and he always goes to his uncle for any sort of practical advice.

A Reddit post of a man who quietly built a fortune of Rs 4.7 crore and retired at the age of 45 has grabbed social media attention.

The post shared by Reddit user @u/CAGRGuy revealed how his uncle's discipline and dedication helped him build a nest egg of Rs 4.7 crore, without a high-paying job, business or a side hustle.

How did he manage to create Rs 4.7 crore?

The Redditor shared that his uncle lived in the same 2BHK apartment for over 30 years, rode a scooter and rarely went on holidays. The user also mentioned that his uncle never stepped into business or stock trading. He was solely dependent on his regular and stable job.

According to the Redditor, in 1998, the man began putting Rs 10000 into a mutual fund and later started a Rs 500 SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) and kept increasing the amount as his salary went up -- Rs 1,000, then Rs 2,000, then Rs 5,000. In 2010, he started investing Rs 20000 each month consistently.

"When he retired at 45, I asked him how he pulled it off. He handed me his passbook and a sheet he printed from CAMS. The total corpus: 4.7 crore.." he added.

The redditor claims that his own kids have no idea about his net worth, and he always goes to his uncle for any sort of practical advice.

The Reddit post quickly went viral, garnering over 9,000 likes and several comments.

How did social media react?

A user wrote, ''I think 10k in 1998 was a big amount.''

Another user said, ''10k is by no means a small amount in 1998, the things u could have bought for that amount nowadays cost in lakhs.''

A third user commented, ''I mean 45 ain't bad, he can still enjoy life tbh, so he's got a good life ahead.''

Another user wrote, ''Wouldn't it be better to have 3.7C but they took a vacation every 6 months and owned a decent car? I'm all in for saving, but not at the cost of basic comfort and happiness.''

Also read: What is ‘Solar Maximum’ and why NASA says it could affect your daily life