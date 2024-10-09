In a detailed post on Reddit, he expressed his frustration over the treatment he received and said…

A recent incident involving a product designer named Shreyas has sparked discussions about workplace expectations and employee rights in India. On October 7, Shreyas resigned from his position as an Associate Product Designer after just one day, citing unreasonable demands from his manager. He reported that his boss expected him to work beyond regular hours without compensation, dismissing the concept of work-life balance as merely a “fancy term” and a trait of "Western behaviour."

In a detailed post on Reddit, Shreyas expressed his frustration over the treatment he received. He noted that when he attempted to set boundaries regarding his working hours, he was met with ridicule. "You’ve repeatedly made remarks about my activities outside of work hours, which I believe is highly inappropriate and unprofessional," he wrote in his resignation email. Shreyas emphasised that while he is willing to work extra hours when necessary, the personal attacks and belittling comments he faced were unacceptable.

Shreyas accepted the role with a salary of Rs 7 LPA, which he deemed below fair median pay for his two years of experience. He had initially been attracted to the position due to its fully remote nature, but quickly realised that the company culture did not align with his values. His resignation email highlighted the importance of respect and professionalism in the workplace, stating, "Expecting work without fair compensation undermines both legal standards and the respect that every employee deserves."

In a striking parallel to Shreyas's experience, another tragic incident was reported involving Tarun Saxena, an employee at Bajaj Finance who died by suicide after facing immense pressure from his superiors. This has raised concerns about workplace stress and mental health among employees in high-pressure environments.

As discussions about work culture continue to evolve, Shreyas's story serves as a reminder of the critical need for companies to foster supportive environments that respect employees' boundaries and well-being.