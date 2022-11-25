This man perfectly parks the truck, without even riding it; how he did it will leave you amazed

Representational image

We often get to see people sharing videos of their excellent parking skills. One such video of a man has gone viral where he is effortlessly parking the truck just by controlling the steering wheel while walking beside the vehicle from outside.

This video is creating a buzz among the netizens. It has gained more than 4.5 million views after the clip was shared on Twitter.

The video was originally posted on TikTok and it clicked people's attention after being re-posted on Twitter.

The video captioned as, “That man parallel parked a semi-truck, without even being inside. The hype men crazy,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

That man parallel parked a semi truck, without even being inside. The hype men crazy pic.twitter.com/wsUo5or3Tg — Black (@unbothered___81) November 22, 2022

The video is constantly receiving the reactions of the people. Some people are appreciating the parking skills of the person while others don't seem impressed.