The jet features a 10-seater dining room, a spa, a sauna, a prayer room, and an entertainment lounge, redefining the idea of flying in style.

Owning a private jet has become a hallmark of luxury for billionaires, celebrities, and top business tycoons. From Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani to global icons like Bill Gates and Elon Musk, private jets are synonymous with their immense wealth and lavish lifestyles. But have you ever wondered who owns the priciest private jet in the world?

The title reportedly belongs to Saudi Prince Alwaleed bin Talal al-Saud, whose net worth exceeds $20 billion. His extravagant aircraft, costing an estimated $500 million, is considered the most expensive private jet ever.

This luxury plane is based on a Boeing model designed to accommodate up to 800 passengers. However, the prince’s version underwent extensive modifications and opulent upgrades, pushing its price from $150 million to the jaw-dropping $450-500 million range.

Other notable jet owners include:

• Mukesh Ambani: Boeing Business Jet 2

• Gautam Adani: Three private planes – Bombardier Challenger 605, Embraer Legacy 650, and Hawker Beechcraft 850XP

• Elon Musk: Gulfstream G650 ER

• Bill Gates: Bombardier 8000

• Ratan Tata: Dassault Falcon 2000 (reportedly)

• Kumar Mangalam Birla: A Cessna Citation and a seven-seater Gulfstream G100

For these elites, flying private isn’t just a convenience—it’s a statement of power and prestige.