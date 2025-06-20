A bizarre incident has taken over social media, where a man from Taiwan found a loophole in the labour law and claimed 32 days of paid leave.

We have seen people making all kinds of wild excuses to get leaves from the workplace. Some fake fever, others make emergency excuses to enjoy paid leaves, but have you ever heard about someone getting married four times to get paid off?

A bizarre incident has taken over social media, where a man from Taiwan found a loophole in the labour law and claimed 32 days of paid leave. On April 6, 2020, the unnamed man working as a bank clerk married his wife for the first time and got his leave approved for 8 days. Then, he divorced his wife and again married her the next day to get paid off again.

After repeating this pattern four times in just 37 days and claiming 32 paid leaves in total, the bank got suspicious and denied him any further leaves for misusing the labour law. To which, the man filed an official complaint with the Taipei City Labour Bureau under Article 2 of the 'Labour Leave Law', saying that he his entitled to get 8 paid leaves after marriage.

Even though the man was actions were unethical and he manipulated the law, the Labour Bureau supported him and fined the bank about Rs 50,000.

This strange incident quickly went viral, while many lauded the man for finding such a loophole, others criticised him for misusing the law.

