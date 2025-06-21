He emphasised that his financial journey was not one of deprivation but of conscious decision-making.

At a time when people are spending more to meet their daily needs and to stand out in society, Akshat Srivastava's disciplined approach to money is an example of long-term planning. The financial educator, investor and popular content creator recently shared his personal finance journey in a detailed post on LinkedIn, explaining how one core philosophy enabled him to save up to 95 per cent of his income.

Srivastava started his career on a modest salary of Rs 10,000 per month. Living with his parents, using a second-hand phone, and relying on home-cooked food, he still managed to save between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 every month. With no debt and a minimalist lifestyle, he built strong savings habits at an early age.

His income has grown significantly over the years. After landing a corporate job with a Rs 50 lakh annual package, Srivastava continued his frugal lifestyle. He continued to live a debt-free life and saved Rs 20 lakh every year, investing most of his savings in high-growth investments. Over time, those investments began generating passive income, accelerating his journey towards financial independence.

Now, even as a family man living in an expensive city and travelling around the world, Srivastava claims that his savings rate remains at 95 per cent. He attributed this to a key mindset: "Don't buy something once unless you can afford to buy it twice."

"This mindset is unacceptable unless it is an investment in skill upgradation," he said in his viral post.

He emphasised that his financial journey was not one of deprivation but of conscious decision-making. "Most people succumb to the lifestyle increases that come with their incomes. But I never let my lifestyle grow faster than my income," he wrote.

Srivastava's philosophy struck a chord with a wide audience.

His message, though simple, struck a chord with many: build wealth by not following every trend. "Save, invest and spend less than you can afford - even when you start earning more. That's how you win in the long run," he wrote.

