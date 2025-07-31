Twitter
This Man left his high-paying Mumbai job to live in Jamshedpur, here's why

Agarwal further listed five reasons why moving to Jamshedpur was the right choice for him.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 09:07 PM IST

This Man left his high-paying Mumbai job to live in Jamshedpur, here's why

TRENDING NOW

A man who left his high-paying job in Mumbai to move to Jamshedpur recently shared five reasons and how the decision changed his life. Speaking on LinkedIn, Sumit Agarwal said he left his lucrative career in Mumbai five years ago and decided to return to his hometown, Jamshedpur. He said that despite being born and brought up in Jamshedpur, having lived in cities like Hyderabad and Mumbai, he was sceptical about adapting to living in a “small city”.

“Initially, questions like ‘Will I have a social life there?’, ‘What will I do on weekends?’ and ‘What kind of work environment will I get?’ bothered me,” he said. However, after spending the last five years in Jamshedpur, Mr Agarwal said the small-city lifestyle proved to be full of unexpected benefits that completely changed his perspective. He wrote, "The last five years have brought a lot of change. Living in a small city has its disadvantages. But (for me) the advantages outweigh them."

Mr Agarwal further listed five reasons why moving to Jamshedpur was the right choice for him.

First, he talked about how his daily commute has improved significantly. "I no longer spend 20-25% of my day in traffic. My office is 14 km away, but it takes only 15 minutes to get there. I am less irritable and more productive when I reach work," he wrote.

Second, Mr Agarwal pointed out that his monthly expenses have reduced significantly while maintaining a quality lifestyle comparable to that of bigger cities. "Despite having the same 'standard of living' as big cities, my monthly expenses are much less," he said.

He then added that he loves all the conveniences of urban life, from food delivery to e-commerce. "Everything - cabs, events, multiplexes - is available at much lower prices without compromising on convenience," he said.

He also pointed out that public places are less crowded in Jamshedpur, making weekends more enjoyable. "Unlike Mumbai, I am no longer afraid to step out because of the huge crowds," he said.

In the fifth point, Mr Agarwal said that after shifting to a smaller city, he also gets enough time for fitness and sports, which he couldn't do in Mumbai.

"Five years ago, I wasn't sure what life would be like in a smaller city. But after all, it's not that bad," he concluded.

Since being shared, Mr Agarwal's post has garnered over 800 reactions and several comments. His honest opinion resonated with many users online.

"Moving back to my hometown has been something I've been thinking about for years. This has cemented it," commented a user. "The day I left my hometown, Jodhpur, I vowed to come back someday. Every time I go there, I meet my friends, cousins and family members who haven't left. Every time I want to come back, it gets stronger. Life is (forever) slower in small towns, but overall the quality of life, time, food and energy is much better," said another.

A third user said, "This is so relevant! The peace in small towns is unmatched."

