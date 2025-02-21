A video of this ‘digital snan’ service has surfaced on social media, sparking a wave of reactions.

As millions of devotees take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh Mela 2025, an unusual service has caught everyone’s attention. A man from Prayagraj is offering a ‘digital snan’ (holy dip) for those unable to visit the sacred site in person. His unique offering? Devotees can send their photographs via WhatsApp, and he will immerse them in the holy waters on their behalf—all for a fee of Rs 1,100.

A video of this ‘digital snan’ service has surfaced on social media, sparking a wave of reactions. While some found it amusing, others were outraged, calling it a mockery of religious traditions. One user sarcastically commented, “China has DeepSeek, we have DeepSnaan.” Another wrote, “Ram Naam Ki Loot Hai, Loot Sake To Loot,” criticising the commercialisation of faith. Many termed it as "andhbhakti" (blind faith), while another quipped, “Yeh wrong number hai,” dismissing the idea entirely.

This is not the first time such a service has gained attention. Earlier, industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a pamphlet advertising a similar service, captioning it, “Salvation now available on WhatsApp.”

Meanwhile, Mahakumbh Mela 2025 continues to witness record-breaking attendance. The event, which began on January 13, has already seen over 529.6 million devotees taking a dip at the Sangam, surpassing official estimates. Despite a recent stampede on Mauni Amavasya, pilgrims continue to arrive in massive numbers, reinforcing the deep spiritual significance of the Kumbh Mela.

