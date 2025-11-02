This man, India’s first artificial rainmaker, made it rain over a city in 1952, much before Delhi artificial rain attempt, he was from...

When cloud seeding was still a new concept even in the United States, Banerji began studying it closely in the early 1950s. During a visit to the US, he observed early experiments and believed the process could be adapted and made more cost-effective in India.

Amid Delhi's severe air pollution, the recent cloud seeding attempts conducted by IIT Kanpur in collaboration with the Delhi government, unfortunately, didn't yield the desired results due to insufficient moisture in the clouds. The trials aimed to induce artificial rain to combat the city's declining air quality. However, a Kolkata scientist successfully conducted a cloud seeding experiment over Kolkata in 1952, that too with limited resources.

Who was SK Banerji?

Dr Sudhanshu Kumar Banerji, a renowned Kolkata scientist and former director general of the India Meteorological Department,

managed to induce rain with nearly 100% success, earning him the affectionate nickname "Megh Banerji" among his peers. He was India's first artificial rainmaker who made it rain in Kolkata in 1952 using hydrogen balloons. This pioneering achievement took place at the College of Engineering and Technology, Jadavpur.

When cloud seeding was still a new concept even in the United States, Banerji began studying it closely in the early 1950s. During a visit to the US, he observed early experiments and believed the process could be adapted and made more cost-effective in India. He designed his own tall glass cloud chamber in Jadavpur to simulate rainfall in controlled conditions. After spending nearly two years conducting experiments in that chamber, he did field trials, where hydrogen-filled balloons were fitted with small mechanisms. The process involved releasing silver iodide vapour, dry ice, and a controlled charge of gunpowder to disperse the seeding material, which gave results almost every day.

SK Banerji early life and achievements

Banerji studied mathematics at Presidency College and Calcutta University and earned a D.Sc. He started teaching at Science College and worked as C.V. Raman’s first research assistant at the Indian Association for the Cultivation of Science. Later, he joined the India Meteorological Department (IMD), eventually becoming the first Indian director general of Observatories in 1944.

He developed indigenous meteorological instruments during World War II, earning him the Order of the British Empire (OBE), and represented India and Asia at the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) under the United Nations.