Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress, who became famous after playing sex worker, worked with Alia Bhatt, now contestant in Bigg Boss 18

THIS man helped revolutionise the AI world, exited OpenAI after Mira Murati, set to join Google as...

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma flaunt their football skills, video goes viral

Assembly Election 2024 Results: INDIA bloc's first win in J-K, BJP retains Haryana

Meet daughter of Indian billionaire whose net worth is Rs 166253 crore, she manages Rs 29100000 crore company's...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS man helped revolutionise the AI world, exited OpenAI after Mira Murati, set to join Google as...

THIS man helped revolutionise the AI world, exited OpenAI after Mira Murati, set to join Google as...

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma flaunt their football skills, video goes viral

Watch: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma flaunt their football skills, video goes viral

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

Alia Bhatt's top 10 films ahead of Jigra

Alia Bhatt's top 10 films ahead of Jigra

Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's 10 badass cops

Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's 10 badass cops

5 food items that cause high cholesterol

5 food items that cause high cholesterol

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

Malaika Arora on her son Arhaan Khan in old interview: I'm no helicopter mom, but I am strict

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

HomeViral

Viral

THIS man helped revolutionise the AI world, exited OpenAI after Mira Murati, set to join Google as...

Tim Brooks is leaving OpenAI, where he co-led the Sora video generator project, to join Google DeepMind.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 10:23 PM IST

THIS man helped revolutionise the AI world, exited OpenAI after Mira Murati, set to join Google as...
Tim Brooks
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Tim Brooks, an important figure at OpenAI, has announced his departure from the company to join Google’s DeepMind, a renowned AI research division of Google. At OpenAI, Brooks played a significant role in the development of a project called "Sora," a video generation system he co-led with William Peebles. Although Sora is designed to create video content, it has not yet been released due to various technical challenges.

In his farewell message on X (formerly known as Twitter), Brooks expressed gratitude for his two-year journey at OpenAI, where he made substantial contributions to the Sora project. Moving forward, he will focus on advancing video generation technologies and developing "world simulators" at DeepMind. These simulators are AI-powered models capable of creating and simulating entire virtual environments, which could be beneficial in fields such as gaming, filmmaking, and AI training.

Demis Hassabis, the CEO of DeepMind, welcomed Brooks and noted that his expertise would be crucial in bringing the ambitious concept of a "world simulator" closer to reality. Although the term might seem vague, it refers to advanced AI systems like DeepMind's Genie, which can generate interactive virtual spaces based on images, sketches, and real photos.

Tim Brooks' Role at OpenAI
During his time at OpenAI, Tim Brooks was instrumental in steering the development of Sora, helping to set the research direction and leading the training of large models for video creation. Sora was made public in February 2023 but encountered significant technical hurdles, particularly regarding its processing speed. It reportedly took over 10 minutes to create just a 1-minute video clip, which placed it at a disadvantage compared to competing systems developed by other companies, such as Luma and Runway, which are known for their more efficient video generation tools.

Brooks’ exit comes as OpenAI is working on an upgraded version of Sora to resolve these issues. The company is actively seeking ways to improve the system’s speed and performance to stay competitive in the fast-evolving landscape of video generation technology. Despite these ongoing efforts, Brooks has chosen to move on, likely in pursuit of new challenges and opportunities at DeepMind, where his knowledge of video generation and AI models can be further enhanced.

What Will Tim Brooks Do at Google DeepMind?
At DeepMind, Brooks will concentrate on video generation technologies and the creation of "world simulators." While still being defined, these simulators are intended to build interactive, controllable virtual worlds. The potential applications for these simulations are extensive, spanning gaming, film production, and AI research. For example, DeepMind’s Genie can create entire virtual environments from synthesized images, real-world photos, or even simple sketches. These environments can be used for interactive content creation, allowing users to explore and engage with the simulated spaces.

Brooks’ transition to DeepMind indicates his desire to further his work in these innovative technologies. His experience in video generation from his time at OpenAI will be invaluable as he explores the possibilities of world simulators and AI-driven video creation.

In conclusion, Tim Brooks is a talented researcher moving from OpenAI, where he helped develop the Sora video generator, to Google DeepMind. At DeepMind, he will focus on video generation and world simulators, which have the potential to create immersive virtual environments for various applications in gaming, film, and AI training.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

Video of Delhi street vendor making 'fruit momos' goes viral, netizens say this is poison

Watch: Nita Ambani wears stunning brat summer green saree at Manish Malhotra's store launch

Watch: Nita Ambani wears stunning brat summer green saree at Manish Malhotra's store launch

Ratan Tata visited hospital but all is well, read what his statement says

Ratan Tata visited hospital but all is well, read what his statement says

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Mrinal Kishor setting a new standard in the field of political event management with Bobis Entertainment Private Ltd

Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's tactics that helped India win T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit Sharma reveals Rishabh Pant's tactics that helped India win T20 World Cup 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement