In a challenge to human boundaries, German Aerospace Engineer Rudiger Koch, 59-year-old, has been living at the bottom of the Caribbean Sea for months. This young man has traded his real life for an underwater, marine-life-filled world from a submerged capsule 11 meters (36 feet) below the Caribbean Sea, on the coast of Panama, as per reports.

His aquatic home, a 30-square-meter (320-square-foot) capsule, has all the modern amenities a person could want— a bed, toilet, TV, computer, internet, and even an exercise bike. The one luxury it doesn't have is a shower. The capsule links to a surface chamber through a vertical tube, which brings in supplies, visitors, and inquisitive journalists while connecting him to his support team located above the waves.

Koch's two months now set to stretch to six has nothing to do with becoming a record-breaker but is, instead, his ambition to demonstrate that the humans can adapt to survive beneath the waves. It all derives from the fascination he develops upon reading that the ocean could have expanded human civilization. "We must realize the oceans as a realistic resource for our future," Koch says, referring to the idea of his favorite novel from Jules Verne-Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea- sitting upon his nightstand.

The underwater habitat isn't just an endurance feat; it also plays an environmental role. The construction serves as an artificial reef, attracting fish and fostering marine biodiversity. "At night, the sounds of crustaceans and other sea life fill the capsule," Koch says, marveling at the ecosystem that has flourished around his home.

One of his objectives will be to surpass the 100-day underwater record set by American Joseph Dituri. But his bigger aspirations align him with the libertarian "seasteading" movement in his collaboration with Canadian Grant Romundt for a self-sustaining, ocean-based community.

The journey has not been without challenges. A powerful storm threatened the project's continuation, and Koch’s underwater isolation is closely monitored by his team, who track his health and progress. Cameras capture his daily activities, ensuring transparency and documenting his extraordinary life under the sea.

Although the venture has attracted plenty of media attention, Koch's most beloved visitors are his wife and children, who give him essential support. And when his mission finally ends in January, Koch already knows how he'll celebrate: with the simple pleasure of a long, hot shower.