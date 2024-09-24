This man, govt official, skipped work for 10 years, received salary, bonus, worked as nightclub singer, he is...

A government official in Thailand has been accused of collecting salary and bonuses for ten years without working a full day. According to a South China Morning Post report, the official worked at the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department in Ang Thong province. Instead of performing his duties, he focused on his side job as a nightclub singer.

The official rarely showed up to the office, except when called in to sign paperwork. This tactic helped him avoid scrutiny while still receiving a full salary and bonuses.

According to the report, he would stay up late singing at a club, which would leave him too tired to work in the morning. Despite this, he was never fired from his government position.

The situation was brought to light when a Facebook page called Watchdog exposed the official’s double life. The revelation has sparked outrage online, with many criticising the government for not taking immediate action. Social media users are demanding that the official be dismissed and face consequences for his behaviour.

This case has raised fresh concerns about corruption in Thailand’s public sector. The local government has not yet responded to the incident.