This man is ‘world’s longest-chinned YouTuber’, resembles this anime character, he faced rejection in..., is from...

People do newer things to get attention and become famous, especially on social media these days where users post unique and even weird videos to garner as much viewership as possible. But a man in Japan has become famous for a weird reason, he has an unusually long chin which starkly resembles the anime character Jounouchi from Yu-Gi-Oh!. For this reason, he has gained a massive following of more than 4 lakh followers on TikTok. He has given himself a name, “world’s longest-chinned YouTuber”. His YouTube and Instagram accounts also have a huge number of subscribers and following with 3.47 lakh subscribers and 55,000 followers on Instagram.

Why this Japanese has a long chin?

What is surprising is that none of his family members have any unusual physical features like this and the man look normal in his childhood photos until the age of 10 without this long chin. His nickname was “chin” during his childhood. In the age of growing, while his physique grew taller so did his chin and in an unusual way. According to doctors who examined him, he was suffering with jaw protrusion, but the doctors could not tell the exact reason behind this feature.

He even faced rejection in love because of his long chin, which left him heartbroken. But gradually he learnt to accept his appearance and is now proud and takes his situation lightly as he shares funny videos and even feels confident to appear on TV shows, the publication, qq.com, added. When doctors first saw his X-ray, they were shocked and surprised. He now uses his unusual feature to share jokes on social media and make people aware of their true self and how confident they should be.

Netizens compare him with Chinese emperor

His videos have gone viral not only in Japan but outside it in China and other nations. Netizens have reacted in an equally funny way with One user comparing him to China’s Jianwen Emperor. “He could be related to Zhu Yunwen, the Jianwen Emperor of China,” the user wrote.