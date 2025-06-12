Min used to work as a ride-hailing driver and earned about 10,000 yuan (around $1,400) every month.

A 35-year-old man from Sichuan, China, has chosen a very different life. Min Hengcai decided that work and marriage had no meaning for him, so he moved into a cave. He has been living there for the past four years, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

Min used to work as a ride-hailing driver and earned about 10,000 yuan (around $1,400) every month. But he had to work more than 10 hours a day just to pay off his loans. Over time, he felt his job was pointless.

Even though he still owed $42,000, Min gave up city life in 2021. His family later sold his property to pay back the money he owed. Min then traded his land with a neighbour to get a cave nearby. He spent his $6,000 savings to turn the 50-square-metre cave into a home.

Now, he lives a quiet and simple life. He wakes up at 8 am, spends his day farming, reading, and walking, and sleeps by 10 pm. He eats mostly what he grows and needs very little money to live.

Min said this was the life he always wanted. He calls his cave a “black hole” to remind himself that he is just a small part of the world. He also thinks marriage is a “waste of time and money.” He said, “True love is very rare. Why work so hard for something hard to find?”

Even though he lives away from the city, Min shares his life on social media. He now has over 40,000 followers. Some people say he is making money while talking about a simple life, but others see him as a wise man who has found peace in his own way.

