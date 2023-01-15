This male version of Qala's 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' will surely win your heart, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: If you are a regular on social media platforms and especially Instagram, then you might be knowing that Qala's 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar' song has been regaining a lot of popularity of late. So, what if we told you that a male version of the original is making the rounds on the internet? Yes, you read that correctly. And the video has gone insanely viral on the internet. The now-viral video was dropped by a musician named Pujit Pandya on Instagram and it has amasses more than 1 million views.

If you like music, especially the above-said track, the male version might be a delightful surprise for you. Pujit's sweet voice and the fact that he wrote the lyrics made the version even more special.

The video has nearly 10 million views since it was shared few days ago, and the comments section is full of heart and fire emoticons.

"Ye song toh ek bahana tha apko to hm sabki dill churana tha..," one person said, using several emoticons. "Playing it on repeat, also saved this video "Another with heart emoticons has written. "Wahhh.... It's soo nicely made I in love with this ... Heard this more than 100 times " wrote a third. "Wow my heart touching songs lovely song yarr," commented a fourth.