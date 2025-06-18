Japanese manga artist Ryo Tatsuki who is also known as “New Baba Vanga” after some of his predictions came true, has now jittered everyone, mostly in Asian countries which has led to more than 50% of flight commuters cancelling flights from Hong Kong to Japan.

Tatsuki is the man who foresaw the Covid-19 pandemic. The manga has been republished now which warns that on July 5, 2025, “a crack will open up under the seabed between Japan and the Philippines, sending ashore waves three times as tall as those from the Tohoku earthquake.” Taking this warning seriously, commuters have cancelled flights from Hong Kong in big numbers after which the Hong Kong Airlines suspended flights to southern Japanese cities like Kagoshima and Kumamoto for July and as late as August this year. They said that the demand has seen a sudden decline as commuters cite tsunami/earthquake prediction.

As the predicted date is coming near, flights booked for this time of the year have seen a sharp drop of 50 per cent in Hong Kong compared to last year, according to reports in Bloomberg Intelligence. Apart from this, carriers operating flights in east Asia, like those who operate Boeing aircraft, have witnessed a 15-20 per cent spike in cancellations.

Even for the holidays in the spring of April and May, bookings dropped by almost half compared to 2024. This prediction has shaken many travelers who are cancelling or postponing their current bookings.

“We expected around 80 per cent of the seats to be taken, but actual reservations came to only 40 per cent,” said general manager of the airline's Japan office, Hiroki Ito. Miyagi Prefecture Governor Yoshihiro Murai has requested people to not pay attention to such rumours and stay calm. “There is no reason to worry because the Japanese are not fleeing abroad... I hope people will ignore the rumours and visit.”