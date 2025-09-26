This Maharani organises world's 'best' Garba at world's largest house; slays ghagra-choli look, her name is...; check pics

Viral video: Karisma Kapoor makes FIRST appearence amid Sunjay Kapur-Priya Sachdev's inheritance battle
VIRAL
This Navratri, one of India’s royal figures stole the spotlight at a grand garba celebration with her exquisite ghagra-choli ensembles. From vibrant colours to intricate embroidery and regal jewellery, her festive looks blended tradition with elegance, setting fresh fashion goals for the season.
Maharani Radhikaraje Gaekwad, recently named India’s most beautiful queen by Forbes, has captured hearts this Navratri with her stunning traditional outfits. Residing in the magnificent Laxmi Vilas Palace, the world’s largest private residence, she became the highlight of the LVP Heritage Garba hosted at the palace’s Moti Bagh Grounds from September 22 to October 1.
Known for her graceful sari appearances at royal events, the Maharani stepped into the festive season with a series of breathtaking ghagra-choli looks, setting fashion goals for Navratri revellers. The LVP Heritage Garba, now considered one of the grandest garba celebrations globally, drew crowds with tickets priced at Rs 275 on BookMyShow, and her presence made it even more special.
Her first ensemble featured a black lehenga paired with a mirror-work embroidered choli. She styled it with a blue dupatta draped like a sari pallu, edged with a floral red-green border and adorned with pompoms. The highlight was the back of her blouse, designed with a teardrop cut, pearl-strung tassels, and fabric pompoms, adding drama to the simple neckline.
In her second appearance, Radhikaraje wore a black printed ghagra with a golden border and a yellow-edged dupatta. A richly embroidered choli in hues of red, yellow, gold, and black completed the attire. Colourful tassels on the skirt lent a playful touch, while her grace on the garba floor left the audience in awe.
For her third look, she chose a black blouse with golden embroidery, paired with a plain green skirt accentuated by a golden border. A yellow dupatta with contrasting black and pink trims enhanced the ensemble, making it a lively yet elegant festive choice.
Her puja look carried a regal aura with a green-yellow lehenga and an intricately embroidered choli. The outfit was paired with a black dupatta featuring a purple border, bringing together a traditional yet royal vibe.
Completing each outfit was her choice of jewellery; necklaces, bangles, earrings, rings, and bracelets, all of which added richness and sophistication. Her accessories elevated every look, blending traditional artistry with timeless royal charm.