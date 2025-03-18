Maharani Indira Devi of Cooch Behar was known for her extravagant purchases, including 100 pairs of Ferragamo shoes, and her influential fashion sense, which shaped royal wardrobes.

The royal families of pre-Independence India were known for their lavish lifestyles, splurging on fashion, luxury cars, and extravagant items, thanks to their immense wealth and status. These royals were not shy about showcasing their opulence, from diamond-encrusted thrones to Rolls-Royces converted into garbage trucks. Some even had rare diamonds, like the 185-carat Jacob diamond, used as a paperweight. Among these extravagant purchases, one stands out: Maharani Indira Devi of Cooch Behar’s stunning order of 100 pairs of Ferragamo shoes, some of which were adorned with rubies, emeralds, and diamonds.

Maharani Indira Devi was a fashion icon and a strong, progressive woman of her time. Known for her love of fashion, she hosted glamorous dinner parties and even gambled with a gem-studded turtle for good luck. Born in 1892, she was the only daughter of Sayajirao III, the Maharaja of Baroda. Her family’s progressive views on education allowed her to become the first Indian princess to attend both school and college, setting her apart from other royals.

Indira was known for her beauty, wit, and elegance, which caught the attention of many royal suitors. However, her father initially arranged for her to marry Madho Rao Scindia, the Maharaja of Gwalior, who was much older and already had a wife. Indira, unwilling to settle, called off the engagement by writing him a letter, which was a huge scandal at the time. She then married Prince Jitendra Narayan of Cooch Behar in 1913, defying her family’s wishes.

After her husband's death a decade later, Maharani Indira became the regent for her son and ruled over the princely state of Cooch Behar with strength and grace. Despite facing numerous challenges, including the Great Depression, she managed to stabilize the state and even pay off long-standing debts.

Maharani Indira Devi had a particular fondness for Ferragamo shoes and once ordered over 100 pairs, some of which were uniquely designed with pearls and diamonds. Salvatore Ferragamo, the famous shoe designer, even wrote about her in his memoirs, highlighting her eccentric requests. Indira’s legacy also includes popularizing the use of French silk and chiffon in saris, influencing the royal wardrobe for generations to come. Her love for fashion was passed down to her daughter, Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur, another fashion icon.