This Maharaja's diet equalled that of 5 men, got served with 50 dishes everyday on..., ate 15 parathas, kebabs, made Patiala peg famous, he was...

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh enjoyed a daily spread of 40 to 50 dishes, all served on silver or gold-plated thalis, some even encrusted with pearls and diamonds. The Royal House employed over 50 chefs from various regions, including Lucknow, Kabul, Awadh, and Afghanistan.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, Punjab, was not only known for his glorious name but was also quite popular for his extravagant lifestyle. Once, when a senior British officer had a meal with him, he was shocked to see Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's diet. He noted, "The Maharaja’s diet equals that of five people." Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was well-known for his lavish lifestyle, and his love for food and alcohol. Reports state that the Maharaja's diet became a legend in the Royal circles, especially his fondness for parathas and 'Patiala pegs'.

Did Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala eat 15 parathas twice a day?

Like very Punjabi, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was also known for his love for parathas. He reportedly enjoyed close to 15 parathas of different varieties twice a day, both for lunch and dinner. He would pair his parathas with kebabs, lentils, and mutton dishes. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was often known to be one of the most indulgent Nawabs of Patiala.

Who made 'Patiala peg' famous?

Along with his lunch and dinner, Maharaja Bhupinder Singh was also fond of Patiala peg, without which no meal was ever complete. A 'Patiala peg' is an indulgent drink, amounting to a large measure of liquor, typically whisky, which is more than the standard serving size.

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala had 10 wives and 350 concubines

Maharaja Bhupinder Singh's extravagant lifestyle did not just end at meals. The Maharaja reportedly had 10 wives and a harem of 350 concubines. He had a total of 88 children, of which only 52 survived to adulthood. Maharaja Bhupinder Singh died in March 1938 at 46.

