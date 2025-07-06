This luxury skyscraper is taller than Rs 15000 crore Antilia, is located adjacent to Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's mansion, owner is...

The 43-storey tower offers 5-star amenities, eye pleasing views, and ultra-luxury apartments that are priced in crores.

When we talk about the most expensive homes in India, Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia often tops the list. Located in Mumbai, this Rs 15,000 crore residence is no less than a modern-day palace. This 27-storey skyscraper serves as the home of the Ambani family, including Mukesh, Nita, Anant, Akash, Shloka, Prithvi, and Veda Ambani. Based in one of the poshest areas of Mumbai, the Antilia is a grand 27-storey mansion spread across 4,532 square meters of land, on the Altamount Road in Cumbala Hill.

Did you know that next to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia on the posh Altamount Road is another tall skyscraper? Let's find out who owns this giant building, who lives there, and more.

We are about the Lodha Altamount, a luxury residential tower constructed by the Lodha Group. The Lodha Altamount is situated across from Mukesh and Nita Ambani's opulent Rs 15,000 crore residence on the upscale Forjett Hill Road near Gowalia Tank, Tardeo, Altamount Road.

With a total of 43-storey and 52 residential apartments, the Lodha Altamount is intended to be a multi-story apartment complex. It was constructed by the Lodha Group, which is controlled by Mangal Prabhat Lodha, a politician and real estate tycoon who established the company in Mumbai in 1980.

Even though Antilia is one of the most renowned skyscraper residences in the world, its height has since been surpassed. On the same Altamount Road in South Mumbai, the recently constructed Lodha Altamount is now taller. The renowned Antilia is across the street from this opulent apartment. In addition, it has a contemporary design and is situated in a desirable area.

The 195-meter (640-feet) Lodha Altamount building has 43 stories and about 52 residential flats. The Lodha Group developed it, and it was finished in 2018.

The building has a contemporary look with a black façade made entirely of glass. High-speed elevators, a spa, a gym, and a swimming pool are among its five-star features. Every unit offers a different perspective of the Mumbai skyline and the Arabian Sea. It is currently India's 68th-highest structure.

A 10,000 sq. ft. apartment in this building sold for Rs 160 crore (1.6 billion) in 2015, setting a record for the highest price per square foot in India at the time, according to media sources. Prices are very high; a 2,952 sq. ft. apartment was said to have sold for Rs 38.08 crore. It is in a prime location.

The skyscraper was constructed on the 2,702 square meter site of the previous Washington House, the official house of the U.S. Consul General. The Lodha Group outbid Tata Housing and Mahindra Lifespaces to acquire this site from the U.S. Consulate in 2012 for Rs 341.8 crore.