This luxurious train is a palace on wheels, has lavish seats, luxury bathroom, private cabins, restaurant cart, it is...

A video of a luxury train in Japan has gone viral, showcasing the country’s remarkable advancements in transportation. Saphir Odoriko, a limited express train that runs from Tokyo, has left the internet stunned with its lavish features. The video, shared on X, highlights the train's various amenities, including private cabins, luxury seats, a restaurant cart, and spacious bathrooms.

The train travels from Tokyo through the scenic Izu Peninsula, offering passengers stunning views of the coastline. One unique feature is the rotating chairs that allow passengers to face the large windows designed for sightseeing.

According to the video, a premium cabin from Tokyo to Ito costs $54 (around Rs 5,000) per person. The onboard restaurant cart serves a selection of food, drinks, and limited-edition cookies. The train also offers a private cabin for up to six people, while even the basic seats resemble short-haul business class seats.

The video, which has garnered over a million views, ended with a tour of the train’s clean and spacious bathrooms, complete with a large mirror.

Viewers were amazed by the luxury train, with one user commenting, "Japan where the future isn’t just a concept, it’s the daily commute." Others admired the scenic route, wishing they could enjoy such a relaxing commute.