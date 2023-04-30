This little boy's fish catching technique has impressed the internet, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: There is no shortage of talent in the world, and social media is the best example of this. You may wonder how we know this. So, a video of a young boy using amazing techniques to catch fish has gone insanely viral on the internet. It was shared on Twitter and is simply too good to pass up.

A page named The Best uploaded the now-viral video on Twitter. On the margins of a shallow body of water, a little child can be seen hammering two logs of wood attached with a manja. He then strung up a few pieces of dough and tossed them into the water.

He then waited. The manja soon began to revolve, and the young child dragged the cord. And there you have it! The youngster caught two huge fishes.

"Determination + Ingenuity + Patience = Success," the post's caption stated.

After being shared online, the video received 1.4 million views. Netizens were blown away and in awe of the youngster's talent.

"Bro just chilling without first-world problems," one person said.

Another user said, "So much talent in this world goes unnoticed."

And yes there is no shortage of talent in India and we don't really need examples of that. Earlier, a clip of a man "summoning" crows with an unconventional bird call has gone insanely viral. In the over 1-minute video, a man known as Akku Bhai by his pals pointed to the clear sky. There was no sign of a bird. Soon after, he began calling for crows, and the sky literally filled with them in a matter of seconds. Yes, you read that correctly.

Watch the clip here: