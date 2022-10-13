Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

This little boy essay on 'what is marriage' will make you LOL

This kid’s response on being asked 'what is marriage' will make you laugh out loud.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:26 AM IST

This little boy essay on 'what is marriage' will make you LOL
Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Kids can be brutally honest at times, and their responses are simply hilarious. Children make so many memories in school but this kid’s response on being asked 'what is marriage' will make you laugh out loud. Well, a student explained the concept of marriage in a Social Studies Exam paper, and the answer is not only hilarious but also accurate.

Twitter user @srpdaa, took to the microblogging site to share the viral answer sheet. The image features the kid describing the concept of marriage in two paragraphs. “Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her, ‘you are big woman now…we can’t feed you again, better go and find a man who will start feeding you’…” the answer says. The student concluded by stating that the couple "begin to do nonsense in order to have children." What's that? ROFL! While the teacher who reviewed the student's answer gave it a zero out of ten and called it "nonsense," the kid is a 10-on-10 in terms of sense of humour. The answer sheet also includes a remark that says, "See me."

This tweet was posted on October 11 and it has so far garnered more than 11,000 likes. It has also gathered many comments from netizens who couldn’t stop laughing at this kid’s writeup. “This is so hilarious,” commented a user. “I loved the kid's response,” wrote another. “It is so so so funny” said a third. “This is pure innocent honesty,” reads another comment.

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Lamborghini, Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes: Luxurious rides of India's T20 World Cup stars
Hina Khan's sizzling photos from Maldives vacation will drive away your Monday blues
6 banks that offer best 5-year fixed deposits in India
Oral health: What causes tooth discoloration?
Sleeping tips: Five ways to help you sleep better at night
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 481 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 13
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.