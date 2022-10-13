This little boy essay on 'what is marriage' will make you LOL

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Kids can be brutally honest at times, and their responses are simply hilarious. Children make so many memories in school but this kid’s response on being asked 'what is marriage' will make you laugh out loud. Well, a student explained the concept of marriage in a Social Studies Exam paper, and the answer is not only hilarious but also accurate.

Twitter user @srpdaa, took to the microblogging site to share the viral answer sheet. The image features the kid describing the concept of marriage in two paragraphs. “Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her, ‘you are big woman now…we can’t feed you again, better go and find a man who will start feeding you’…” the answer says. The student concluded by stating that the couple "begin to do nonsense in order to have children." What's that? ROFL! While the teacher who reviewed the student's answer gave it a zero out of ten and called it "nonsense," the kid is a 10-on-10 in terms of sense of humour. The answer sheet also includes a remark that says, "See me."

This tweet was posted on October 11 and it has so far garnered more than 11,000 likes. It has also gathered many comments from netizens who couldn’t stop laughing at this kid’s writeup. “This is so hilarious,” commented a user. “I loved the kid's response,” wrote another. “It is so so so funny” said a third. “This is pure innocent honesty,” reads another comment.