Klarna, a a leading fintech company recognised for its "buy now, pay later" services, is in the news after CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said artificial intelligence (AI) can now perform almost all tasks that were once performed by human workers.

This assertion raises significant concerns regarding the future of human jobs. In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Siemiatkowski indicated that AI has progressed to a level where it can take on numerous positions within a company.

Siemiatkowski revealed Klarna ceased hiring new employees around a year ago, resulting in a gradual decrease in its workforce. The company, which once employed 4,500 people, now has 3,500 employees. According to the CEO, this decline occurred naturally due to the typical 20 percent annual attrition rate seen in tech companies. Rather than filling vacancies, Klarna chose to reduce its workforce, further emphasising its focus on automation and AI.

Despite these changes, Siemiatkowski indicated that the salaries of current employees would not be adversely impacted. He mentioned that as Klarna's overall salary expenses decline with a reduced workforce, the savings could potentially lead to higher pay for those who stay.

Meanwhile, Klarna's website still displays some job openings, a company spokesperson informed Business Insider that they are not expanding their workforce and are only hiring for critical positions, especially in engineering. This indicates that tech companies are slowly adapting their workforce strategies as they incorporate AI into their operations over time.

This news comes amid global conversations about AI's influence on employment intensify. A 2023 report from McKinsey & Company forecasted that as AI advances, millions of workers may need to shift into new roles by 2030. Klarna's choice to halt active recruitment is viewed as a tangible illustration of how AI is already transforming the contemporary workplace.