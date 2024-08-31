Twitter
Rubina Francis secures India's fifth medal at Paris Paralympics, wins bronze in women's 10m air pistol SH1 event

This King, who bought 10 Rolls Royce cars, as revenge he converted them into....

RentenPe to Launch India’s First Rent Credit Score Repository, Transforming the Rental Landscape

Badlapur sexual assault case: Has crime rate against women in Maharashtra changed? Here’s what NCRB data reveals

Next Yuvraj Singh in town? South Delhi's Priyansh Arya slams 6 sixes in an over in DPL T20 - Watch

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

This King, who bought 10 Rolls Royce cars, as revenge he converted them into....

Salim-Javed films remade in south Indian languages

5 films Rajkummar Rao lost to other stars

10 animals with super senses

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

लेट-लतीफी की हद्द है! एक स्टेशन से दूसरे स्टेशन पहुंचने में इस भारतीय ट्रेन ने लगा दिये साढ़े तीन साल

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This comedian has worked with Kapil Sharma, now surprising audiences by playing terrorist in IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

Meet actor who gave superhit film with Aamir Khan, is now running Rs 110 crore company, he is Amitabh Bachchan's..

Mohanlal breaks his silence on AMMA resignation, Hema Committee report: 'Please don't destroy Malayalam industry'

This King, who bought 10 Rolls Royce cars, as revenge he converted them into....

Maharaja Jai Singh did not immediately strike back; instead, he went back to his hotel, dressed in royal regalia, and sent a message to the showroom declaring his intention to buy ten Rolls Royce vehicles, as per a News18 report.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 31, 2024, 07:38 PM IST

In a story of pride and vengeance, Jai Singh Prabhakar, a former monarch of Alwar, bought ten Rolls Royce vehicles—cars renowned for their opulence and luxury—as payback for the British insulting him. This amazing story began in the early 1910s when Maharaja Jai Singh travelled to England and fell in love with expensive vehicles, especially Rolls Royce. Once, when he went to a showroom wearing regular clothes, the employees thought he was a poor Indian and made fun of him, asking him to leave.
 
Maharaja Jai Singh did not immediately strike back; instead, he went back to his hotel, dressed in royal regalia, and sent a message to the showroom declaring his intention to buy ten Rolls Royce vehicles, as per a News18 report. The showroom employees were taken aback by his abrupt change of clothes and threw down the red carpet for him when he arrived. But when they returned home, Maharaja Jai Singh ordered the municipal corporation to use the fancy cars as garbage trucks instead of driving them. 
 
The Rolls Royce vehicles shocked the British establishment when they were spotted driving through the streets of Alwar gathering rubbish.
 
Maharaja Jai Singh refused to change his mind despite repeated attempts by British officials to convince him otherwise because he intended to get revenge on Rolls Royce.
 
In the end, the report continued, Rolls-Royce company representatives visited India, expressed regret to Maharaja Jai Singh, and made an offer to swap the garbage trucks for brand-new vehicles. But he turned down the offer.
 
This historic deed served as a reminder of the Indian people's pride in their resistance to injustice.

Meet woman, wife of CEO who owns Rs 9.55 lakh crore cybersecurity company, her net worth is Rs...

Vistara set to take off its last flight on November 11, operations to merge with...

WHO alert: India witnesses largest outbreak of Chandipura virus in 20 years; how dangerous is it?

NEET PG 2024 scorecard expected today at natboard.edu.in, check counselling details

'Going on record...': Zaheer Khan bats for controversial rule in IPL amid mixed reactions from Rohit, Kohli

Bull Riding to Heli-Skiing: A look at 10 most dangerous sports in the world

Top seven-seater car launches in India in 2024

From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni to Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya: Luxury cars owned by star India cricketers

Aadhaar update, credit card rules, and more: 5 big financial changes from September 1

Meet actor whose school fees was paid by teachers, survived on biscuits, now competes with Prabhas, Shah Rukh, Ranbir

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

