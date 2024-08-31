Viral

This King, who bought 10 Rolls Royce cars, as revenge he converted them into....

In a story of pride and vengeance, Jai Singh Prabhakar, a former monarch of Alwar, bought ten Rolls Royce vehicles—cars renowned for their opulence and luxury—as payback for the British insulting him. This amazing story began in the early 1910s when Maharaja Jai Singh travelled to England and fell in love with expensive vehicles, especially Rolls Royce. Once, when he went to a showroom wearing regular clothes, the employees thought he was a poor Indian and made fun of him, asking him to leave.



Maharaja Jai Singh did not immediately strike back; instead, he went back to his hotel, dressed in royal regalia, and sent a message to the showroom declaring his intention to buy ten Rolls Royce vehicles, as per a News18 report. The showroom employees were taken aback by his abrupt change of clothes and threw down the red carpet for him when he arrived. But when they returned home, Maharaja Jai Singh ordered the municipal corporation to use the fancy cars as garbage trucks instead of driving them.



The Rolls Royce vehicles shocked the British establishment when they were spotted driving through the streets of Alwar gathering rubbish.



Maharaja Jai Singh refused to change his mind despite repeated attempts by British officials to convince him otherwise because he intended to get revenge on Rolls Royce.



In the end, the report continued, Rolls-Royce company representatives visited India, expressed regret to Maharaja Jai Singh, and made an offer to swap the garbage trucks for brand-new vehicles. But he turned down the offer.



This historic deed served as a reminder of the Indian people's pride in their resistance to injustice.

