Once a wealthy king with 25 cars, Brajaraaj Mohapatra of Tigiria died in poverty, driving a rickshaw and living in a hut.

Brajaraaj Mohapatra, the last king of the Tigiria princely state in Odisha, lived a life full of royal pride and luxury—only to spend his final years in poverty, driving a rickshaw to survive. His story is a powerful reminder of how quickly fortunes can change when times and systems shift. Born on 15 October 1921, Brajaraaj came from a royal family whose roots were in Rajasthan. His ancestors had travelled to Odisha and established the Tigiria princely state. In 1943, Brajaraaj was crowned king after the passing of King Sudarshan Mohapatra. At the height of his reign, his palace boasted 25 cars, a symbol of his love for automobiles and his grand lifestyle.He studied at Rajkumar College in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a school meant for princes. As a young man, he loved driving and would often take long road trips to Kolkata. He made it a point to drive almost every new car that entered the Indian market during his time.

Though considered extravagant in his personal life, Brajaraaj was deeply loved by the people of Tigiria. They saw him not just as their ruler but as a father-like figure. Many continued to visit him for help even after India gained independence. Instead of calling him “Raja,” they affectionately referred to him as “Dada.”

After independence, while others from royal families joined politics or adapted to the new India, Brajaraaj stayed away from it all. Slowly, his wealth vanished—partly due to his lavish habits and partly because of the government’s strict actions against royal privileges. By 1960, he was forced to sell his palace to the government for just ₹75,000. With that, his royal life came to an end.

In his final years, he lived in a small hut and earned his living by pulling a rickshaw. He died at the age of 95 in that same hut. His last wish was for the people of Tigiria to contribute ₹10 each for his cremation. Sadly, even this simple wish was not fulfilled.

His life is a rare example of how even a king can be forgotten and left behind when times change.