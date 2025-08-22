'This just proves that...': Viral video shows bull calf enjoying life on 28th floor of Chennai high-rise

Rangan said that Mr Alex loves to cuddle, sit on the balcony and watch the panoramic view of the Bay of Bengal and Buckingham Canal.

A cute story of a three-month-old bull calf, Mr Alex, living on the 28th floor of a high-rise apartment in Chennai is going viral on social media. The calf was rescued by architectural designer Tejaswini S Rangan when it was barely a month old and injured.

The video, posted on Instagram by Sai Vignesh on August 8, is going viral on social media. In his bio, Vignesh has mentioned that he is an animal rescuer and activist. In the caption, he wrote, "Alex! The calf living in the apartment!"

Rangan said that Mr Alex loves to cuddle, sit on the balcony and watch the panoramic view of the Bay of Bengal and Buckingham Canal. He also has a few canine friends who accompany him at mealtime, and they all eat Napier grass together.

The calf's tilted head reminded its rescuer of the fictional character Alex Pandian, and hence the name.

The rescuer's efforts have received praise from users online, as they appreciate her kindness and dedication in taking care of Mr Alex.

One user wrote, "Mr Alex is such a beautiful person, really cute, and hats off to you. Great job. God bless."

Another user said, "This just proves that pets don't only mean dogs and cats... Hope everyone sees animals as babies."

A third user commented, "Glad to know that there are amazing animal lovers like you in this world."

