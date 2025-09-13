This Jharkhand village, spread over 87 hectares, is home to just one family of 40, they receive...

Even though only one family lives in Chengre, government benefits still reach them.

About 40 kilometres from Ranchi, in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, there is a village that stands out from the others. Chengre, in the Rania block, is officially a village, but only one family lives here. The entire population of Chengre is made up of a single extended household of 40 members.

According to News18, other families slowly moved out over the years due to a lack of modern facilities and work opportunities. But this one family chose to stay back. They say they are happy with their simple way of living.

“We live peacefully here. We graze our cows, buffaloes and goats. Whatever comes from the forest is enough for us. By selling milk, goats and through a little farming, our life goes on well,” Sudesh, a member of the family, told officials, as quoted by News18.

Even though only one family lives in Chengre, government benefits still reach them. Officials from Rania block told News18 that the family receives support under welfare schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the Public Distribution System (PDS) and free education facilities for children. “Schemes have to be planned for them as they are officially a village, irrespective of population size,” an official said.

At first glance, Chengre appears to be a lonely settlement surrounded by dense forests. But in the middle of it stands a big family home where children play in the courtyard. Despite being far from other people, the family says they never feel unsafe.

“Sometimes people ask us if we are scared living alone. But there is another village nearby. If we raise our voice, people will come immediately. There is no fear. The animals and humans here are all our own,” Sudesh told News18.

Chengre may be small, but its story shows the variety in India’s rural life. Even a single family can keep a village alive and continue to be part of the state’s welfare system.

