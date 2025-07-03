This island witnessed 900 earthquakes in 2 weeks as new Baba Vanga predicts MASSIVE tsunami

Japan has witnessed more than 900 earthquakes in the past two weeks, leading to panic among people. As the date of July 5 -- long associated with the forecast of a massive natural disaster in the country -- approaches, people are barely able to sleep.

In the latest development, the Japanese authorities urged the 89 residents of a small southern island to evacuate after a strong earthquake. Moreover, residents were urged to evacuate to "a school playground in Akuseki Island", a municipal official told news agency AFP. Notably, Akuseki is part of the Tokara island chain south of Kyushu region, which has been hit by more than 1,000 earthquakes since June 21. However, no major damage or casualties have come to light.

On Thursday, an earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck near Akuseki. On Wednesday, a jolt of the same magnitude was recorded. According to Ayataka Ebita, director of the earthquake and tsunami observation division of the Japan Meteorological Agency, there was no tsunami risk from Thursday's quake.

July 5 prediction

July 5 is tied to a long-standing prophecy of tsunami in Japan. Published in "Watashi ga Mita Mirai" (The Future I Saw), manga artist Ryo Tatsuki has forecast a massive natural disaster on July 5. "An undersea rupture between Japan and the Philippines. Waves taller than buildings. Millions at risk", this is what Tatsuki wrote in her book.

According to her followers, Tatsuki had predicted major historical events such as Princess Diana's death, the 2011 Japan earthquake and tsunami, the COVID-19 pandemic, and now a mega tsunami to hit Japan on July 5, 2025.