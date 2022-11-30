THIS is YouTube’s most watched video of all time and you never noticed

Image for representation (Pixabay)

YouTube is the source for amazing videos of all sorts and every genre. From local singers to international globetrotters, you can find almost everything on the platform.

We turn towards YouTube in happiness and in despair. In short, it has something to offer in every situation. In the return, the platform gets huge number of views that it eventually uses to attract advertisers.

But do you know which is the most viewed video on YouTube and how many times it has been viewed? Well, let us tell you.

The most watched video on YouTube, and arguably in the world, is the kids’ song Baby Shark. Uploaded six years ago on YouTube, the song has received 11.76 billion views till date. This song is the kids’ anthem throughout the globe. As per the details given beneath the video on YouTube, the song’s musical arrangement has been done by Pinkfong, KizCastle. It is voiced by singers Bommie Catherine Han, Hope Marie Segoine, Anipen Matthew Digiacomo, Robert William Gardiner and Charity Wynn Segoine.

This popular song has been translated into many languages and has been entertaining kids in several countries.

The second most viewed video on YouTube is the hit song Despacito by Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee. This one has close to eight billion views.

The third most watched video is again a song. Voiced by Ed Sheeran, it’s called Shape of You. This one has 5.8 billion views.

With their current numbers and Baby Shark’s growing popularity, it seems unlikely that any video would replace it at the top in the coming months.

