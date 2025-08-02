Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?

Kamal Haasan reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's victory at National Awards, calls it 'long overdue', says this about Vikrant Massey

Meet top 7 deadliest fighter jets in the world: Experts in ground attacks, electronic warfare

Amid US President Trump's 25 percent tariff, PM Modi says India should remain vigilant over its economic interests, vows to protect farmers’ interests

After joint National Award win for Best Actor, Vikrant Massey's reaction on being compared to Shah Rukh Khan goes viral: 'Men like him...'

This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...

Shah Rukh Khan's 33-year wait for National Award ends, here's why it is not only for Jawan but nod to lifetime commitment to Indian cinema

PM Modi defends India’s growth trajectory after Donald Trump’s ‘dead economy’ remark: 'India will be third biggest’

'Shameful': Kangana Ranaut slams video of foreign tourist picking up trash in Himachal, watch video

Donald Trump led US State department BACKS Elon Musk's X, slams France's investigations, says, 'free speech...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at The Oval?

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3

Exclusive: Jyoti Malhotra on Volvo XC60, New Launches & Volvo’s India Strategy | Volvo Car India MD

Exclusive: Jyoti Malhotra on Volvo XC60, New Launches & Volvo’s India Strategy | Volvo Car India MD

India vs England 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads India's fightback as Oval Test finely balanced on Day 3

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Yashasvi Jaiswal leads India's fightback

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility

Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to

Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said

Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS

Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style

HomeViral

VIRAL

This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...

China is the world’s largest producer and the biggest consumer market as well and now it is on the way to become the country with the tallest bridges. As the Huajiang Canyon Bridge is set to become the tallest bridge in the world. It compares to Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Aug 02, 2025, 02:37 PM IST

This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...
Huajiang Canyon Bridge is set to be world's tallest bridge, it is in China.

TRENDING NOW

China is the world’s largest producer and the biggest consumer market as well and now it is on the way to become the country with the tallest bridges. As the Huajiang Canyon Bridge is set to become the tallest bridge in the world, the South Asian country has shown that it has world-class engineering. The bridge stretches across a deep canyon and has a stunning length of 2,051 feet.

Work in progress

The construction of the Huajiang Canyon Bridge started in 2022 over the Huajiang Valley in China’s southwestern Guizhou. The bridge, which has not yet been completed, will span the Beipan River at the bottom of the canyon. Once built, the Huajiang Canyon Bridge will reduce the travel time to cross the valley from one hour to just three minutes.

How Huajiang Canyon Bridge compares to other famous buildings?

The Huajiang Canyon Bridge was developed at a cost of about USD 283 million (Rs 24,570, 710, 617). Interestingly, the bridge is almost 300 feet higher than the tallest building in the United States, One World Trade Center, which stands at 1,776 feet tall. Also, it is not very lower than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa which is the tallest building in the world since 2009 at 2,717 ft. It will become the tallest bridge after surpassing the Duge Bridge, which holds the title currently with an 1,854 feet length. This bridge is also in China.

Talking about in how much time will the bridge be built, Professor Mamdouh El-Badry, a civil engineering expert at the University of Calgary, said that it will be built quicker than other structures lower than it. While speaking to Newsweek, El-Badry stated, “In other parts of the world, a project of this scale would typically take five to 10 years from groundbreaking to completion, depending on environmental, political, and logistical factors.” 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India's BIG statement on ties with Russia after Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark, says, 'A third country...'
India's BIG statement on ties with Russia after Trump's 'dead economy' remark
What happened at Malegaon 18 years ago that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur and Lt Col Purohit were...
What happened at Malegaon that changed narrative on terrorism? Pragya Thakur...
Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident captured on video
Pune Gym Tragedy: 37-year-old man dies after collapsing mid-workout, incident ca
'Maine kabhi cheat nahi kia': Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce with Dhanashree; reveals suicidal thoughts, slams online trolls
Yuzvendra Chahal breaks silence on divorce with Dhanashree; reveals suicidal tho
War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-starrer creates history, becomes first Indian film in to earn Rs 87 lakh advance ticket sales in...
War 2: Hrithik, Jr NTR-starrer creates history, becomes first Indian film to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films that showcase his versatility
Liked Kingdom? Don’t miss these 5 Vijay Deverakonda films
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know 5 box office hits he said NO to
Before watching Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom, know the 5 box office hits he said
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style inspiration; SEE PICS
Pooja Batra’s monokini look is a blend of tropical vibes and monsoon style
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Deepti Sadhwani’s simple diet plan helped her lose 17 Kg in 6 months: Here’s how she did it
Deepti Sadhwani’s 6-month transformation: How she lost 17 Kg easily
From Queen to Piku: 5 Bollywood feel-good movies that made powerful impact
From Queen to Piku: 5 Bollywood feel-good movies that made powerful impact
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE