This is world’s tallest bridge, weighs 22,000 tons, rivals Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, it is built for reduce travel time, situated in...

China is the world’s largest producer and the biggest consumer market as well and now it is on the way to become the country with the tallest bridges. As the Huajiang Canyon Bridge is set to become the tallest bridge in the world. It compares to Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

China is the world’s largest producer and the biggest consumer market as well and now it is on the way to become the country with the tallest bridges. As the Huajiang Canyon Bridge is set to become the tallest bridge in the world, the South Asian country has shown that it has world-class engineering. The bridge stretches across a deep canyon and has a stunning length of 2,051 feet.

Work in progress

The construction of the Huajiang Canyon Bridge started in 2022 over the Huajiang Valley in China’s southwestern Guizhou. The bridge, which has not yet been completed, will span the Beipan River at the bottom of the canyon. Once built, the Huajiang Canyon Bridge will reduce the travel time to cross the valley from one hour to just three minutes.

How Huajiang Canyon Bridge compares to other famous buildings?

The Huajiang Canyon Bridge was developed at a cost of about USD 283 million (Rs 24,570, 710, 617). Interestingly, the bridge is almost 300 feet higher than the tallest building in the United States, One World Trade Center, which stands at 1,776 feet tall. Also, it is not very lower than Dubai’s Burj Khalifa which is the tallest building in the world since 2009 at 2,717 ft. It will become the tallest bridge after surpassing the Duge Bridge, which holds the title currently with an 1,854 feet length. This bridge is also in China.

Talking about in how much time will the bridge be built, Professor Mamdouh El-Badry, a civil engineering expert at the University of Calgary, said that it will be built quicker than other structures lower than it. While speaking to Newsweek, El-Badry stated, “In other parts of the world, a project of this scale would typically take five to 10 years from groundbreaking to completion, depending on environmental, political, and logistical factors.”