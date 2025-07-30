Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas for forging his signature for this reason

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Boycott or play? India-Pakistan WCL 2025 semi-final under cloud after top sponsor withdraws

Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna's Coolie gets brutally trolled, netizens find movie poster 'cheap copy' of Hollywood's...: 'Kabhi kuch toh original ho'

From small startup in Chennai to global moving giant

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Q3 & Q4 2025: Why smart investors think new SHIB Competitor below $0.002 is better investment

Shiba Inu Price Predictions: 4 Meme Coins Ready to Rally With SHIB This Bull Run

This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

'Entire truth will come out if PM Modi calls Donald Trump...': LoP Rahul Gandhi alleges India is being pressured amid trade deal

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Engineer at Forefront of American Manufacturing: Jay Hemantkumar Shah’s Journey Through Innovation & National Impact

Jay H. Shah: Innovating American Manufacturing, Driving National Impact

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas for forging his signature for this reason

Malayalam star Nivin Pauly files case against producer PA Shamnas

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

Meet IAS Medha Roopam, who becomes the first woman DM of Noida, she is from...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...

Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics

Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York

When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events

HomeViral

VIRAL

This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

The Barbados threadsnake is the world's smallest snake, fitting comfortably on a coin. It is so tiny that it may have gone unnoticed by scientists for nearly 20 years, as it can't be identified with the naked eye.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Jul 30, 2025, 03:10 PM IST

This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

TRENDING NOW

After almost two decades, the world's smallest-known snake was found. 
Some wildlife preservers were concerned that the Barbados threadsnake might have become extinct. But one sunny morning, Connor Blades lifted a rock in a forest on an eastern Caribbean island and discovered the rare snake, a species that had long concerned scientists.

How small is the world's smallest snake?
The World's tiniest snake can fit comfortably on a coin, which allowed it to avoid scientists for nearly 20 years. It was too tiny to identify with the naked eye. So Connor placed it in a small glass jar.

A few hours later, at the University of the West Indies, Blades examined the snake under a microscope. It kept moving in the dish, which made it very difficult to identify.

Why did scientists lose track?
Connor Blades recalled that identifying the species was a real struggle. He described the snake's features as pale yellow dorsal lines running through its body, and its eyes were located on the side of its head.
At first, he thought it looked very much like the Brahminy blind snake, also known as the flowerpot snake, which is slightly longer and lacks dorsal lines.

The Re: wild conservation group, working with the local environment ministry, later confirmed the rediscovery of the Barbados threadsnake.
“Rediscovering one of our endemics on many levels is significant," said Justin Springer, Caribbean program officer for Re: wild, who helped rediscover the snake along with Connor Blades. 'It reminds us that we still have something important left that plays an important role in our ecosystem.' 

The Barbados threadsnake has only been seen a few times since 1889. It was listed among 4,800 plant, animal and fungi species that Re: wild described as 'lost to science.'

They lived in a litter layer
The snake is blind, lives underground, eats termites and ants and lays a single, slender egg. When fully grown, it measures up to four inches (10 centimetres).

'They’re very cryptic,' Blades explained. 'You can survey for several hours, and even if they are there, you may not see them.'

But on March 20 at around 10:30 am, Blades and Springer searched around a jack-in-the-box tree in central Barbados. While the rest of the team measured the trees. The two men began lifting rocks and made the rare discovery.

'That’s why the story is so exciting,' Springer said. 'It all happened around the same time.'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of living under Miss Universe’s shadow, being friend-zoned: 'I choose to walk...'
Rohman Shawl slams troll accusing him of being friend-zoned
So Long Valley director Man Singh files defamation suit against Ruchi Gujjar after she hits him with sandal at film premiere
Director Man Singh files defamation suit against actress Ruchi Gujjar
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again? Here are reasons...
ITR Filing AS 2025-26: Will Income Tax Department extend deadline again as...
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia after US President Donald Trump's intervention
Thailand, Cambodia to hold peace talks in Malaysia
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves? Can it be predicted?
What is tsunami? What causes it? How are tsunami waves different from sea waves?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Aneet Padda’s dreamy pastel pink saree from Saiyaara with Ahaan Panday is all over your mind? Get her look for just Rs...
Aneet Padda’s pink saree from Saiyaara is over your mind? Get her look for just 
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty at Vikas Khanna’s iconic New York restaurant, see pics
Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani embrace natural beauty in New York
When Life Gives You Tangerines, The Glory and other gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Gripping K‑dramas that drew inspiration from real-life events
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Raksha Bandhan 2025: Top 5 getaways to celebrate sibling bond
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
Narayana Murthy’s parenting advice: 7 common mistakes every parent should avoid
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE