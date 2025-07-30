This is world's smallest snake, as small as a coin, found after 20 years in..., its length is...

The Barbados threadsnake is the world's smallest snake, fitting comfortably on a coin. It is so tiny that it may have gone unnoticed by scientists for nearly 20 years, as it can't be identified with the naked eye.

After almost two decades, the world's smallest-known snake was found.

Some wildlife preservers were concerned that the Barbados threadsnake might have become extinct. But one sunny morning, Connor Blades lifted a rock in a forest on an eastern Caribbean island and discovered the rare snake, a species that had long concerned scientists.

How small is the world's smallest snake?

The World's tiniest snake can fit comfortably on a coin, which allowed it to avoid scientists for nearly 20 years. It was too tiny to identify with the naked eye. So Connor placed it in a small glass jar.

A few hours later, at the University of the West Indies, Blades examined the snake under a microscope. It kept moving in the dish, which made it very difficult to identify.

Why did scientists lose track?

Connor Blades recalled that identifying the species was a real struggle. He described the snake's features as pale yellow dorsal lines running through its body, and its eyes were located on the side of its head.

At first, he thought it looked very much like the Brahminy blind snake, also known as the flowerpot snake, which is slightly longer and lacks dorsal lines.

The Re: wild conservation group, working with the local environment ministry, later confirmed the rediscovery of the Barbados threadsnake.

“Rediscovering one of our endemics on many levels is significant," said Justin Springer, Caribbean program officer for Re: wild, who helped rediscover the snake along with Connor Blades. 'It reminds us that we still have something important left that plays an important role in our ecosystem.'

The Barbados threadsnake has only been seen a few times since 1889. It was listed among 4,800 plant, animal and fungi species that Re: wild described as 'lost to science.'

They lived in a litter layer

The snake is blind, lives underground, eats termites and ants and lays a single, slender egg. When fully grown, it measures up to four inches (10 centimetres).

'They’re very cryptic,' Blades explained. 'You can survey for several hours, and even if they are there, you may not see them.'

But on March 20 at around 10:30 am, Blades and Springer searched around a jack-in-the-box tree in central Barbados. While the rest of the team measured the trees. The two men began lifting rocks and made the rare discovery.

'That’s why the story is so exciting,' Springer said. 'It all happened around the same time.'