This is world’s smallest country with population less than crowd in average Indian weddings, it is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live

Schools, colleges closed today in this state due to PM Modi's visit, classes to resume on...

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1680162 crore firm to join Azim Premji’s company, works as...

India's first Namo Bharat Rapid Rail to start services today, all you need to know

Meet woman, who leads father's company that started from small dairy unit, now worth Rs 2211 crore, she is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live

India vs China Asian Champions Trophy 2024 final today: When and where to watch title clash live

Schools, colleges closed today in this state due to PM Modi's visit, classes to resume on...

Schools, colleges closed today in this state due to PM Modi's visit, classes to resume on...

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1680162 crore firm to join Azim Premji’s company, works as...

Meet man, IIM alumnus, who left Rs 1680162 crore firm to join Azim Premji’s company, works as...

IND vs BAN: 5 records R Ashwin can break in Test series

IND vs BAN: 5 records R Ashwin can break in Test series

Top 10 coldest places in India

Top 10 coldest places in India

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

10 places that find a mention in ancient Indian books

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Blinkit-Zepto की तरह सिर्फ 10 मिनट में घर पर मिलेगा सामान, Flipkart की नई सर्विस से खरीदारी बनेगी और आसान

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Video: PM Modi ने घर आई 'दीपज्योति' पर खूब लुटाया प्यार, जानें कौन है यह मेहमान 

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

Bengaluru में Swiggy Boy को नहीं आती थी कन्नड़, महिला ने किया 'पाकिस्तान' कमेंट तो हो गया बवाल

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Kolkata Doctor Case: Protesting Doctors React After CBI Arrests Sandip Ghosh And Abhijit Mondal

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Nitin Gadkari: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Reveals He Was Offered Support For PM Post But Declined

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Kolkata Doctor Case: Junior Doctors Protest For 5th Night As Talks With CM Mamata Fail Again

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

Salman Khan warns fans about fake concert scam in his name, threatens legal action: 'Any claims suggesting that...'

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

India's highest paid actor charges twice as much as Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas, Ranbir; but retiring at peak to become..

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

How Kareena Kapoor, Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders breaks moulds to emerge as a rare post-pandemic hit thriller

HomeViral

Viral

This is world’s smallest country with population less than crowd in average Indian weddings, it is...

It is the world's smallest country has a population smaller than the average Indian wedding.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

This is world’s smallest country with population less than crowd in average Indian weddings, it is...
World's smallest country
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Living in the world's most populous country, India, comes with its own challenges. Crowded buses, trains, malls, temples, and tourist spots are a common sight in everyday life. Because of this, many Indian tourists prefer visiting places that have fewer people. One such destination is Vatican City in Rome, which is known for being the smallest country in the world. It is a popular choice for those looking for a quieter and less crowded getaway.

Smaller than an average Indian wedding
Vatican City, located within Rome, Italy, holds the title of the world's smallest country, both in terms of area and population. Covering only 0.44 square kilometers, it is home to about 497 people, according to the World Population Review.

Interestingly, the population of Vatican City is smaller than the number of guests at a typical Indian wedding. Indian weddings are known for their grand celebrations, often attended by hundreds of guests. On average, around 500 people attend an Indian wedding, which means an Indian wedding can easily outnumber the entire population of Vatican City. Despite its size, Vatican City holds immense importance for Catholics as the administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church.

Other countries with small populations
Apart from Vatican City, there are other countries in the world with small populations. Monaco, for example, has a population of about 38,631 people. This number is tiny when compared to the populations of several Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, or West Bengal. Monaco, located along the French Riviera, is famous for its luxurious lifestyle, scenic Mediterranean views, and the renowned Monaco Grand Prix.

Another lesser-known destination is the island nation of Tuvalu, which has a population of just 9,646 people. Tuvalu is a beautiful and peaceful getaway, offering a scenic escape from the hustle and bustle of busy cities. However, the small island faces environmental challenges due to rising sea levels and severe weather conditions.

These small countries, with their picturesque landscapes and peaceful atmospheres, provide perfect travel destinations for Indian tourists looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a more serene experience.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Satyadeep Misra, Aditi Rao Hydari's first husband, quit his career as lawyer to enter Bollywood, now married to...

Meet Satyadeep Misra, Aditi Rao Hydari's first husband, quit his career as lawyer to enter Bollywood, now married to...

Meet man, billionaire barber who owns 400 luxury cars, more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, he is...

Meet man, billionaire barber who owns 400 luxury cars, more cars than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Gautam Adani, he is...

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Anand Mahindra finds Mumbai-style traffic jam in this country, netizens calls traffic with better views

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

Viral video: Gurgaon techie gives tour of world's largest office of this company, watch here

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

Entire Earth shook for 9 days last year due to massive landslide in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet 7 biggest wealth gainers of 2024, Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, not in the list

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Meet Lucknow's richest man with net worth of Rs 12580 crore, he is...

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari share first photos from their traditional south Indian wedding: 'Mrs and Mr Adu-Siddhu'

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

In pics: Priyanka Chopra stuns in bikini as she takes 'perfect pause' for beach vacation with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

From John F Kennedy to Donald Trump: List of US politicians who were assassinated or targeted

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement