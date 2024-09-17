This is world’s smallest country with population less than crowd in average Indian weddings, it is...

Living in the world's most populous country, India, comes with its own challenges. Crowded buses, trains, malls, temples, and tourist spots are a common sight in everyday life. Because of this, many Indian tourists prefer visiting places that have fewer people. One such destination is Vatican City in Rome, which is known for being the smallest country in the world. It is a popular choice for those looking for a quieter and less crowded getaway.

Vatican City, located within Rome, Italy, holds the title of the world's smallest country, both in terms of area and population. Covering only 0.44 square kilometers, it is home to about 497 people, according to the World Population Review.

Interestingly, the population of Vatican City is smaller than the number of guests at a typical Indian wedding. Indian weddings are known for their grand celebrations, often attended by hundreds of guests. On average, around 500 people attend an Indian wedding, which means an Indian wedding can easily outnumber the entire population of Vatican City. Despite its size, Vatican City holds immense importance for Catholics as the administrative center of the Roman Catholic Church.

Other countries with small populations

Apart from Vatican City, there are other countries in the world with small populations. Monaco, for example, has a population of about 38,631 people. This number is tiny when compared to the populations of several Indian states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, or West Bengal. Monaco, located along the French Riviera, is famous for its luxurious lifestyle, scenic Mediterranean views, and the renowned Monaco Grand Prix.

Another lesser-known destination is the island nation of Tuvalu, which has a population of just 9,646 people. Tuvalu is a beautiful and peaceful getaway, offering a scenic escape from the hustle and bustle of busy cities. However, the small island faces environmental challenges due to rising sea levels and severe weather conditions.

These small countries, with their picturesque landscapes and peaceful atmospheres, provide perfect travel destinations for Indian tourists looking to escape the crowds and enjoy a more serene experience.

