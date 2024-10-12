The flight between Westray and Papa Westray usually takes just 90 seconds. But can take up to 2–3 minutes in unfavourable weather.

Flights are typically associated with long journeys, but there exists a remarkably short flight that lasts less than 2 minutes. The world's shortest scheduled commercial flight is between Westray and Papa Westray, two islands in Scotland's Orkney archipelago.

The flight between Westray and Papa Westray usually takes just 90 seconds. But can take up to 2–3 minutes in unfavourable weather.

The flight is shorter than the length of the runway at most major airports.

The flight, operated by Loganair, utilizes a small Britten-Norman Islander aircraft that accommodates eight passengers and one pilot. This unique service has been in operation since 1967 and is officially recognised by Guinness World Records.

The fastest flight between Westray and Papa Westray in Scotland's Orkney Islands was 53 seconds, which is the record for the world's shortest scheduled passenger flight. It was set by pilot Stuart Linklater.

The flight covers a distance of about 1.7 miles (2.73 km) across the water. The route between the Orkney Islands of Westray and Papa Westray in northern Scotland operates as a subsidized public service obligation.

The flight is part of a three airport loop that connects Westray Airport, Papa Westray Airport, and Kirkwall Airport, the main hub for the Orkney Islands.

Passengers on the flight, whether they are locals or tourists, are likely to be captivated by the islands' beauty and the simplicity of life there.

