This is world’s richest woman ever, who was way richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata, her net worth was..

She is regarded as the wealthiest woman in history with an estimated net worth of $16 trillion, surpassing the combined fortunes of modern billionaires.

Wu Zetian who was the Empress of the Tang dynasty, stands out as the wealthiest woman in history, with an estimated net worth of around USD 16 trillion. This extraordinary fortune far exceeds the combined wealth of today’s billionaires, including Mukesh Ambani, Elon Musk, and Jeff Bezos. While modern billionaires are often in the spotlight, Wu Zetian's story showcases the immense power and riches one could amass in ancient times.

Ruling from 690 to 705 AD, Wu Zetian was a powerful leader during one of the most prosperous periods in Chinese history. She gained her wealth through careful control of the empire’s resources, effective taxation, and vast land holdings. As the ruler of a large and influential empire, her power extended over various aspects of life, including politics, trade, and cultural development. Her immense wealth not only helped her maintain her reign but also allowed her to forge crucial political alliances and secure her legacy.

Historically, Empress Wu is often described as a shrewd and cunning ruler. Some accounts suggest that she used ruthless methods to eliminate threats to her power, including harsh actions against rivals and even her own family. Despite these controversies, her reign brought significant achievements to the Tang dynasty. During her approximately 15 years in power, she expanded China's territory into Central Asia, enhancing the nation’s influence across vast regions.

Under her governance, the Chinese economy flourished, particularly through the trade of tea and silk—two of the most sought-after commodities in the world. This period of economic prosperity helped establish China as a major trading power, with trade routes reaching as far as the Middle East and Europe.

In addition to her political and economic achievements, Wu Zetian's reign was characterized by cultural advancements. She supported Buddhism and promoted scholars based on their abilities rather than their family backgrounds, emphasizing meritocracy. Her legacy is a complex mix of power, controversy, and remarkable contributions to China's growth and development during the Tang dynasty. Wu Zetian remains a fascinating figure in history, exemplifying the potential for wealth and influence long before today's billionaires emerged.