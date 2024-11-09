Michael Jordan, the legendary former basketball player and current businessman, boasts an estimated net worth of $3.2 billion (over Rs 26,000 crore)

While debates may continue over the greatest athlete of all time, there’s little debate over who holds the title of the highest-paid and wealthiest in sports history. This athlete’s fortune even exceeds that of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the wealthiest cricket organization globally. Despite the BCCI’s assets totaling Rs 16,493 crore, one individual’s net worth surpasses it—none other than Michael Jordan.

Michael Jordan, the legendary former basketball player and current businessman, boasts an estimated net worth of $3.5 billion (over Rs 29,000 crore). Widely regarded as one of the greatest players in basketball, Jordan played a pivotal role in popularizing both the sport and the NBA worldwide. His career spanned 15 seasons from 1984 to 2003, during which he secured six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.

Remarkably, even two decades after retiring, Jordan’s star power and earnings remain undiminished. During his playing career, he earned just $94 million and was the highest-paid NBA player for only two seasons. What truly set Jordan’s earnings apart, however, were his lucrative endorsement deals.

According to Sportico, “It was off the court where he scored,” and Jordan still holds endorsement deals with major brands like Gatorade, 2K Games, Five Star Fragrances, and Upper Deck. Nike, however, remains his biggest income source, reportedly paying him a substantial $250 million last year alone, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo among athletes in 2023.

Additionally, Jordan’s wealth was significantly boosted by selling his stake in the NBA team, the Charlotte Hornets, a move that has contributed to his staggering $3.2 billion fortune.