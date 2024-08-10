Twitter
This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...

Meanwhile, the Pan American Highway, the world’s longest continuous road, spans 14 countries across the Americas, from Canada and the U.S. to Chile.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 08:44 AM IST

This is world's only highway that stretches across 14 countries, starts from...
India’s longest highway, NH 44, stretches an impressive 3,745 kilometers from the southern tip of Kanyakumari to the northern reaches of Srinagar. This vital artery connects the country’s diverse regions, offering a scenic route through bustling cities, serene landscapes, and everything in between.

But did you know there's a highway that crosses an astonishing 14 countries? The Pan American Highway, the world's longest continuous road, begins in North America and weaves its way through a vast array of landscapes and cultures. Spanning continents and borders, this remarkable route includes:

Canada
United States
Mexico
Guatemala
Honduras
El Salvador
Nicaragua
Costa Rica
Panama
Colombia
Ecuador
Peru
Bolivia
Chile

The Pan American Highway is not just a road; it’s an adventure through diverse environments, from dense jungles and snowy highlands to arid deserts. However, traversing this extensive route is no easy feat. Travelers encounter varying terrains, including challenging forested regions and rugged landscapes that demand resilience and adaptability.

Despite its incredible length and the diversity of countries it connects, the Pan American Highway remains a testament to human ingenuity and the spirit of exploration. For those who seek to traverse its expanse, it promises not just a journey through different nations, but a journey through some of the most varied and breathtaking landscapes on the planet.

