This intriguing and isolated country, Turkmenistan, was part of the Soviet Union from 1925 to 1991.

Imagine a place where the internet is a luxury, and you are only allowed to drive a white-coloured car. It seems like a place that only exists in someone's imagination. Well, no. In fact, there is an actual place where internet usage is still quite low. Turkmenistan is one of the most secretive – and least-visited – countries in the world.

One of the most secretive nations in the world is Turkmenistan, a former Soviet republic nestled in Central Asia with a population of just 6.5 million. Turkmenistan is bordered by Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan and Iran. Turkmenistan is an intriguing and isolated nation that was a part of the Soviet Union from 1925 until 1991. Since its founding in 1991, with the fall of the Soviet Union, Turkmenistan has been governed by authoritarian dictators, first Saparmurat Niyazov and later Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov. At the moment, Serdar Berdymuhamedow is the president.



Despite its small size, it is home to numerous historical and cultural treasures, including the ancient city of Merv, a popular Silk Road destination.

Its city, Ashgabat, means "City of Love," and about 60% of its citizens are of Turkish descent. Although the nation is open to tourists, it is difficult for them to enter due to its complicated visa requirements. Long cut off from the outside world, Turkmenistan is still mysterious and rarely visited by foreigners. Its distinct culture was recently shown in a video posted by a traveler on the Instagram account counting countries.

Ashgabat, the country's capital is called the 'City of White Marble,' and one of its main attractions is the marble-covered buildings. The entire city is made up of magnificent white marble structures. It's also noteworthy that Ashgabat holds the Guinness World Record for the most white marble structures, which further demonstrates its dedication to conformity and cleanliness.

Due in large part to its strict visa regulations, Turkmenistan is among the least visited nations in the world. Except for certain regions of neighbouring Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and individuals with diplomatic passports, almost all tourists need a visa. Applicants must provide three copies of their application form and a Letter of Invitation (LOI) from the Turkmen State Migration Service as part of the extremely strict visa application process.

Potential visitors face an additional challenge as obtaining this LOI necessitates a sponsor in Turkmenistan and might take up to 20 days.