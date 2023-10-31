Headlines

This is world's most loved landmark, and it's not Taj Mahal in Agra

Hardik Pandya's return looms: Which player will make way for star all-rounder in India's World Cup XI?

Meet IAS officer who wanted to become doctor, but crack UPSC exam with AIR...

'Mai India ki tareef...': Shoaib Akhtar praises Team India's performance in World Cup 2023

IMD predicts warmer November in most parts of India amid intensifying El Nino conditions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This is world's most loved landmark, and it's not Taj Mahal in Agra

Hardik Pandya's return looms: Which player will make way for star all-rounder in India's World Cup XI?

Meet IAS officer who wanted to become doctor, but crack UPSC exam with AIR...

7 health benefits of taro root (arbi)

6 TV celebs who got married during Covid pandemic

10 biggest flops of Amitabh Bachchan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

ALERT: What is SIM swapping scam and how to protect yourself

Baghel has only 40 days left as a chief minister, says BJP's former CM Chhattisgarh Raman Singh

Kerala blast: Security heightened around churches, metro stations and other public places in Delhi

Aspirants creators say emotional messages from real IAS, IPS officers overwhelmed them: 'We touched the right chord'

Nivedita Bhattacharya reveals why she chose TV over Bollywood, says 'I was getting typical roles of a...'

Tejas' Anshul Chauhan was pleasantly surprised by Kangana Ranaut's professionalism, sweetness: 'Why do people say...'

HomeViral

Viral

This is world's most loved landmark, and it's not Taj Mahal in Agra

With an outstanding score of 9.45, Niagara Falls, which is first on the list, managed to outperform it in the rankings. Check out the list of the top 10 world's most beloved landmarks here.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 08:06 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Millions of visitors travel from all over the world to see the Taj Mahal in Agra, one of the seven wonders of the world. The Taj Mahal is still a timeless symbol of deep history and unending love. Confirming the Taj Mahal's enduring attraction, Bounce's comprehensive analysis of multiple factors generated the most recent rankings for landmarks in 2023.

The Taj Mahal is now proudly ranked second among the most beloved landmarks in the world, despite a slight drop in its score from the previous year. According to reports, the Taj Mahal achieved a historic score of 7.60, demonstrating its enduring attraction to tourists.

Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor, and his adored wife, Mumtaz Mahal, are buried in this tomb made of white marble that was constructed in 1648. It is a memorial for love. Since 1983, its remarkable architectural design and historical importance have secured it a well-earned designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Taj Mahal's historical significance and timeless beauty never fail to astound, cementing its place in history as a symbol of the nation's rich cultural heritage. An astounding 22 million people searched for the Taj Mahal on Google between August 2022 and July 2023, demonstrating the monument's ongoing appeal.

In addition, the monument welcomed more than 3.3 million visitors in 2022, demonstrating both its enduring appeal and cultural significance. With an outstanding score of 9.45, Niagara Falls, which is first on the list, managed to outperform it in the rankings.

Top 10 world's most loved landmarks

  • Niagara Falls- United States & Canada with a score of 9.45
  • Taj Mahal- India with a score of 7.60
  • Grand Canyon- United States with a score of 7.57.
  • Big Ben- England with a score of 7.31.
  • Golden Gate Bridge- United States with a score of 7.26.
  • Burj Khalifa- United Arab Emirates with a score of 7.2.
  • Eiffel Tower- France with a score of 7.08.
  • Statue of Liberty- United States with a score of 6.69.
  • Machu Picchu- Peru with a score of 6.07.
  • London Eye- England with a score of 5.79.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet popular mehendi artist, whose clientele includes Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani, Deepika, Katrina, Alia, she charges...

'Junta got offended': BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover reacts to Narayana Murthy's call for 70-hour work week

Meet actress who became superstar after her debut film, then gave 50 flops, worked with top actors, she is now…

Israel-Hamas war: At UN, Israeli envoy calls Hamas 'modern-day Nazis, rulers of...'

Viral video: 'Money-stealing' snake stuns internet as it slithers into house with a wad of cash

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE