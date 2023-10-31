This is world's most loved landmark, and it's not Taj Mahal in Agra

With an outstanding score of 9.45, Niagara Falls, which is first on the list, managed to outperform it in the rankings. Check out the list of the top 10 world's most beloved landmarks here.

Millions of visitors travel from all over the world to see the Taj Mahal in Agra, one of the seven wonders of the world. The Taj Mahal is still a timeless symbol of deep history and unending love. Confirming the Taj Mahal's enduring attraction, Bounce's comprehensive analysis of multiple factors generated the most recent rankings for landmarks in 2023.

The Taj Mahal is now proudly ranked second among the most beloved landmarks in the world, despite a slight drop in its score from the previous year. According to reports, the Taj Mahal achieved a historic score of 7.60, demonstrating its enduring attraction to tourists.

Shah Jahan, the Mughal emperor, and his adored wife, Mumtaz Mahal, are buried in this tomb made of white marble that was constructed in 1648. It is a memorial for love. Since 1983, its remarkable architectural design and historical importance have secured it a well-earned designation as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Taj Mahal's historical significance and timeless beauty never fail to astound, cementing its place in history as a symbol of the nation's rich cultural heritage. An astounding 22 million people searched for the Taj Mahal on Google between August 2022 and July 2023, demonstrating the monument's ongoing appeal.

Top 10 world's most loved landmarks