This is world’s most expensive wood, cost of 1kg wood is more than gold, its name is..., is found in...

There are many rare species of trees and plants found on Earth. Among these, some woods are incredibly expensive. Usually, sandalwood is considered to be the most expensive wood, priced between 18 to 25 thousand rupees per kilogram. But do you know that there is a wood that is many times more expensive than sandalwood? This wood is so expensive that even the richest people would think twice before buying it. This tree is called Agarwood.

Which world's most expensive wood?

Agarwood, also known as Oud, is one of the most expensive woods in the world. It is a resinous heartwood that occurs in the genus Aquilaria trees. The Aquilaria tree is a fast-growing tree and is found across a wide geographical area, ranging from the Himalayan foothills in South Asia to the rainforests of Papua New Guinea and much of Southeast Asia.

Unique characteristics of Agarwood

Agarwood is an aromatic wood tree, and its unique fragrance makes it popular in perfumes, incense, and medicines. The resin in the tree is formed by a fungal infection. This infection usually takes years to prepare. This rare process adds to its aroma and price.

What is the price of Agarwood?

As per a report by Al Jazeera, the Kynam wood costs USD 10,000 (more than Rs 8.50 lakh) per gram, while 10 grams cost around Rs 85 lakh, making it one of the most expensive materials on Earth. Kynam is derived from Agarwood trees, which are mainly found in the forests of Southeast Asia, including China, Japan, India, and parts of the Middle East.

Where Agarwood is found in India

In India, the extremely rare Kaynam trees are found in Assam, which has earned it the title of India's agarwood capital. A few years ago, 2 kg of Kynam wood was reportedly sold for Rs 154 crore in Shanghai. A man named Mahfe stumbled upon 16 kg of Kynam wood, which was over 600 years old, and reportedly sold it for Rs 171 crore, Al Jazeera reported.

Uses of Agarwood

This resin, prized for its distinctive scent and used in incense, perfume, and traditional medicine, slowly transforms the wood of the tree into precious agarwood. The process takes years, even decades, making the Kynam the rarest wood on earth.

The geographical distribution of Agarwood

